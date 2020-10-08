You are here

  • Home
  • US troops in Afghanistan should be ‘home by Christmas’ — Trump

US troops in Afghanistan should be ‘home by Christmas’ — Trump

Trump wants troops home by end of year. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rxf6e

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

US troops in Afghanistan should be ‘home by Christmas’ — Trump

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: All US troops in Afghanistan should be “home by Christmas,” President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, just hours after his national security adviser said Washington would reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 2,500 by early next year.
A landmark deal between the United States and the Taliban in February said foreign forces would leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counterterrorism guarantees from the Taliban, which agreed to negotiate a permanent cease-fire and a power-sharing formula with the Afghan government.
Trump and other officials have said the United States will go down to between 4,000 and 5,000 troops in Afghanistan around November.
Beyond that, officials have said that a reduction will depend on conditions in Afghanistan.
On Twitter, Trump said: “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!“
It was unclear whether Trump was giving an order or verbalizing a long-held aspiration.
Trump, who is seeking re-election next month, has made walking away from “ridiculous endless wars” the cornerstone of his foreign policy, even though thousands of troops remain in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
Just hours before Trump’s tweet, national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the United States had less than 5,000 troops in Afghanistan currently and would go down to 2,500 by early nexMt year.
“Ultimately, the Afghans themselves are going to have to work out an accord, a peace agreement. ... It’s going to be slow progress, it’s going to be hard progress, but we think it’s a necessary step – we think Americans need to come home,” O’Brien told an event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The National Security Council and White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The White House’s plan for the drawdown will almost certainly be subject to review should Trump lose his bid for a second term in the Nov. 3 election.
Trump’s comments could further weaken the Afghan government’s leverage during negotiations with the Taliban.
While the talks have been taking place in Qatar’s capital, Doha, scores of Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters have been killed in clashes. Dozens of civilians have also died in recent weeks.
Testifying before a US House of Representatives committee last month, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said that once the number of US troops reached 4,500, the administration “would do an evaluation of ties and actions that we have taken and make decisions on that.”
About 2,400 US service members have been killed in the Afghan conflict and many thousands more wounded.
Wednesday also marks 19 years since the United States invaded Afghanistan to topple the Taliban rulers who had harbored Al-Qaeda militants who attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Special
World
Suicide attack kills at least 15 in east Afghanistan

LIVE: US Vice President debate

Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: US Vice President debate

Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

 

SALT LAKE CITY: The stage in Utah has been set with all the trappings of a modern political debate: Red, white and blue carpets, a backdrop of the Declaration of Independence — and plexiglass.
The clear partitions that will divide Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris in Wednesday’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City are a late addition that serve as a clear reminder that the coronavirus pandemic rages on less than a month before the Nov. 3 election. The two candidates will sit in desks spaced more than 12 feet (3.7 meters) apart, and each desk will have a partition on the side facing the other candidate.
The plexiglass caused a stir: Harris’ team requested they be used after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after his first presidential debate against Democrat Joe Biden. Pence’s team, meanwhile, insisted they were not medically necessary, an objection that came as Trump returned to the White House. 

Follow live below (All times GMT)...

-----

01:55 - Pence's boss is watching and has given him the presidential seal of approval...

01:50 - Climate change next, and Harris echoes Biden's stance from the previous week, with the main line being the Democratic ticket putting the US back into the Paris Accord on climate change. She cites the ongoing wildfire disaster in her home state of California as to why action on climate change is so important.

Pence promises Trump will continue to listen to science, despite the fact the president said recently that he wasn't sure what science knows, and warns against the Biden-Harris plan to re-enter the Paris Climate Accord, which he claims will hurt the US economy with their focus on clean energy.

TOP QUOTE: “With regard to climate change, the climate is changing, but the issue is, what’s the cause and what do we do about it?” President Trump has made a commitment to conservation and to the environment,” Pence says.

01:45 - No surprises that Harris goes in for an attack on Trump's taxes, she says a lack of information on his outstanding debts raises genuine concerns about possible motives for his decisions, adding: “It’d be really good to know who the president of the United States, the commander and chief, owes money to," making reference to a New York Times report showing Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and is carrying a total of $421 million in loans and debt. 

Over on the other side of the plexiglass, Pence scoffs and shakes his head...

01:35 - Now the two candidates are asked about the US economy - and as we would expect, Pence puts up a staunch defense of the Trump administration's economic policy. Harris says that claims American families are better off under Trump just "simply isn't true..."

TOP QUOTE: “2021 is going to be the biggest economic year in the history of this country” Pence promises the American people

01:25 - We move on to the fitness and health of both Trump and Biden, given their ages, and as expected both participants play down any health concerns the American public may have about their candidates...

01:20 - The first section of the debate focuses on what a Biden/Harris ticket would do differently to what Trump/Pence have been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris' long list of what she calls failures of the current administration makes for painful listening for Republicans.

She addressed the millions of Americans at home, and accuses the Trump administration of knowing what was happening and covered it, "they knew and they covered it up," she says.

Pence, who cuts a much calmer figure than Trump last week and speaks with more reserve, offers up his rebuttal. He says the administration's response had saved hundreds of thousands of American lives. He claims that to say what Americans are doing and sacrificing isn't working was a "great disservice."

Harris was asked if Americans should take the vaccine and if she would. Harris says that if doctors “tells us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

Pence says there will be a vaccine produced in record time. He says: “I just ask you, stop playing politics with people’s lives.”

TOP QUOTE: “The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said.

01:10 - We are now underway with Pence and Harris on the stage, and they're ready for the first question...

01:00 - So after the chaotic presidential debate last week, we are now offered the opportunity to hear what their running mates - Mike Pence and Kamala Harris - have to say about their visions for the US. Let's hope it's slightly more civilised...

 

 

Topics: US2020Election 2020 US presidential campaign US

Related

World
Trump ‘looking forward’ to next presidential debate
Special
World
‘Just shut up, man’ - Biden and Trump trade personal insults in first presidential debate

Latest updates

LIVE: US Vice President debate
US troops in Afghanistan should be ‘home by Christmas’ — Trump
DiplomaticQuarter: British envoy visits Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology
Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah
The Kingdom’s currencies: A history of the Saudi riyal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.