You are here

  • Home
  • Italy, Morocco hold talks on Libya

Italy, Morocco hold talks on Libya

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita during a meeting on Libya. (Maroc Diplomatique)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bgrrj

Updated 08 October 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy, Morocco hold talks on Libya

  • Moroccans are currently the largest non-EU immigrant community in Italy
  • Italy and Tunisia welcomed the international initiatives under the UN process
Updated 08 October 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has praised “the dynamic of openness, progress and modernity” advocated by the King of Morocco Mohammed VI.

During a meeting in Rome with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Di Maio stressed “the need for regional and international parties to work together to help the Libyans find a lasting political settlement.”

In a press conference at the Italian Ministry of Foreign affairs, the Italian foreign minister also praised Morocco for its support of the process of implementation of advanced status in its relations with the EU, as well as the follow-up of the Morocco-EU action plan.

Both foreign ministers agreed to “continue to work for the strengthening of the privileged partnership between Morocco and the EU within the framework of an ambitious strategic vision.”

According to the joint statement issued at the end of the official visit, Luigi Di Maio “welcomed the course set by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in a dynamic of open progress and modernity, through the design of an adapted and renewed development model and the promotion of advanced regionalization.”

Noting “the depth and quality of the ties of friendship and mutual respect that unite Morocco and Italy, as well as the positive dynamics of bilateral relations,” the two ministers welcomed the prospect of the “multidimensional strategic partnership between Morocco and Italy.”

They agreed to establish appropriate mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation, namely a partnership council at ministerial level and cooperation committees on priority issues.

Both parties confirmed their commitment to deepen economic and commercial collaboration between the two countries, an instrument of growth and friendly relations, and confirmed their intention to organize as soon as possible a “business forum to facilitate contacts and agreements between companies and economic institutions of both countries.”

The forum should take place next year, on the 30th anniversary of the agreement signed in 1991 on friendship and cooperation between Morocco and Italy.

Bourita and Di Maio noted “with mutual appreciation the important contributions of the communities of both countries in terms of economic, cultural and human contribution, and as active actors of Moroccan-Italian cooperation and factor to bring together the two countries.”

After recalling that Italy is the fifth trading partner of Morocco and the fifth provider of tourists, Bourita said that “Morocco’s ambition is to further strengthen our partnership.”

Moroccans are currently the largest non-EU immigrant community in Italy. Moroccans in Italy mainly live in the north: In Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna, the regions suffering the highest death tolls due to COVID-19.

It is an economically active community — 20 percent of the Moroccan community is composed of entrepreneurs.

In the previous legislature, Italy’s Parliament included two MPs of Moroccan origin. Many Moroccans are doctors who have been working in Italian hospitals to combat COVID-19.

Libya was one of the main issues discussed at the bilateral meeting. Both ministers, Italian diplomatic sources told Arab News, stressed the “need for regional and international parties to work together to help the Libyans find a lasting political settlement.”

Italy and Tunisia welcomed the international initiatives under the UN process, particularly the meetings held in Bouznika, Morocco, in September and October 2020.

“They testify to the constructive role that Morocco is playing for the resolution of this crisis,” the same source said.

“On Libya in particular, we have seen a real convergence of views and positions,” Bourita said. “Morocco greatly appreciates the constant, constructive and positive attitude of Italy on the Libyan issue, as Italy has always worked to preserve the stability and unity of Libya, which is a fundamental objective for us,” he said.

Topics: Italy Morocco Libya

Related

Special
Middle-East
Libya split is ‘most likely outcome’ of civil war: Expert
Middle-East
UN, Germany host summit to capitalize on glimmers of hope for peace in Libya

India can play ‘vital role’ for Afghan peace, top negotiator says

Updated 09 October 2020
Sanjay Kumar

India can play ‘vital role’ for Afghan peace, top negotiator says

  • In a meeting with Abdullah, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed commitment to a ‘permanent cease-fire’ in Afghanistan
  • Experts say New Delhi is becoming more open to dealing with the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new political set-up may include them in the government
Updated 09 October 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan’s top peace negotiator, Abdullah Abdullah, said India could play a “vital role” for peace in Afghanistan, as he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day visit at Modi’s invitation, as peace talks between Afghan government and Taliban negotiators continue in Doha, Qatar to strike a power-sharing deal and end decades of conflict.

“India can play a vital role in establishing lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region,” Abdullah said in a statement.

“India has shown support to the first direct engagement between the Afghan government and Taliban, while underlining its concerns about possible use of Afghan soil for violence against others,” he said.

During the meeting, Modi expressed India’s commitment to a “permanent cease-fire” in Afghanistan. The cease-fire has been a major sticking point in the negotiations between the Taliban and Kabul, as Taliban offensives have continued even since the talks started on Sept. 12.

“The prime minister reiterated India’s commitment toward sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts toward a comprehensive and permanent cease-fire in Afghanistan,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Abdullah’s visit comes at a time when India for the first time has been invited to take part in the Afghan peace process. Some experts say that New Delhi is even becoming more open to dealing with the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new political setup may include them in the government.

“India can be expected to be more open in dealing with the Taliban but that will depend on a case-by-case basis, depending on the interlocutors and the subject,” Anand Arni of the Bangalore-based Takshashila Institution told Arab News.

“I am sure Abdullah would be briefing India that Indian concerns will be engaged with in its discussions with the Taliban,” said Arni, who for more than three decades worked with India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)

“Afghanistan would like India to be supportive of its position. And to continue with its assistance in the event that there is an agreement. Abdullah would take New Delhi into confidence about the state of play, his concerns, assurances conveyed by Pakistan.”

India has a $3 billion development commitment in Afghanistan, whose strategic partner it has been since 2011. It also trains the Afghan National Army (ANA).

According to India’s former ambassador to Kabul, Amar Sinha, New Delhi has a significant role to play in Afghanistan’s future.

“Given India’s stake and equities in Afghanistan, and its friendships that cut across the spectrum in Afghanistan, I believe India has a significant role to play in advising and counselling unity and creating a common platform that represents the aspirations of a new Afghanistan,” he said.

Sinha added that India had always been “willing to support and follow Afghanistan’s lead” in the peace process. He said that while he did not see “a fundamental shift in India’s position” toward the Taliban, it will support “efforts to reintegrate Taliban into the mainstream Afghan society.”

“Preserving the unity and sovereignty of Afghanistan is key to any negotiation and likely outcomes. India will support these objectives,” Sinha said, adding that New Delhi would also need to ensure that “external actors and agencies do not act as spoilers.”
 

Topics: India Afghanistan

Latest updates

Saudi health minister: ‘COVID-19 numbers can rise unexpectedly, we must adhere to safety measures’
What We Are Eating Today: Shaze
OPEC doesn’t see peak oil demand
Rape and murder of woman in Algeria sparks outrage
What We Are Reading Today: The Daughters of Yalta

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.