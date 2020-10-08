You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s banks turn sleuths to crack $100 billion question

Britain’s banks turn sleuths to crack $100 billion question

Natwest warns that we are seeing unprecedented economic volatility. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2dnpk

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Britain’s banks turn sleuths to crack $100 billion question

  • Lenders are scouring cyber clues for potential defaults on mortgages
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Does a canceled gym membership spell financial disaster?

That is the type of question British banks are asking as they try to work out whether borrowers owing some £75 billion ($96 billion) in home loans will be good for it when a payment holiday, introduced when the coronavirus crisis first hit, ends.

Lenders are scouring current account transactions, credit card spending and trends in Internet searches for clues about customer finances as part of a wider effort to understand the damage to their portfolios from the pandemic.

The once-in-a-lifetime mix of economic shutdowns, unprecedented government support and an uncertain path to recovery have upended old risk models, necessitating a more dynamic, forward-looking way of analizing lending risk. The searches involve pouring over anonymised data and are a way of surveying overall risk rather than individual customer habits.

The stakes are high: underestimate the risks and bank bosses and shareholders could be in for a nasty jump in losses, overestimate them and banks could rein in lending when it is needed most.

Executives at Britain’s top banks say calculating the hit to loans, from mortgages to corporate debt, is the biggest risk management challenge since the 2008 crisis.

“This time there is economic volatility beyond what we have ever seen, there is unprecedented government support, and to try and model it all with 100 percent accuracy is impossible,” said Matt Waymark, director of finance at NatWest Group.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • One in six UK mortgages on payment break.
  • Banks scour customer activity for stress clues.
  • Biggest credit challenge since financial crisis.

Some £300 billion in payment breaks were granted on British mortgages, part of a series of measures aimed at propping up households hit by the virus, and around 70-80 percent of those have resumed payments, bankers and analysts told Reuters.

That leaves nearly $100 billion outstanding at a time when banks also face wider defaults on their corporate loans and plunging income due to near-zero interest rates.

That is a small proportion of the £1.5 trillion in mortgages outstanding in Britain, but a big default on that stock of home loans coupled with an expected rise in defaults on corporate loans could see bad debts rise from 1.4 percent of their books to 4.1 percent by 2022, analysts at ratings agency Moody’s said.

That would be higher than the peak rate recorded after the 2008 crisis, of 3.96 percent in 2011.

The first real test is expected to be in the fourth quarter of this year, when the government’s furlough job support ends along with various business loan schemes.

Government supports have so far meant there hasn’t been much of an increase in bad debts. The challenge in working out whether that will suddenly change is exacerbated by the fact that some customers not in financial difficulty took out payment holidays to pay down more expensive debt such as credit cards, leading to record levels of consumer debt repayment in Britain.

“We’ve seen very little so far in terms of actual defaults, whereas the models would’ve predicted a big hit following the recent economic dip, so the question is whether government support schemes are merely delaying the problem or actually mitigating it,” Waymark said.

The pressure to understand the risks has meant banks in Britain are using data and technology in new ways and at a greater level of intensity than before, something that could be useful for modelling other unpredictable threats, such as climate change, according to Rishi Khosla, Chief Executive of OakNorth bank, which markets its portfolio diagnostics technology to other lenders.

It is accelerating a trend already apparent before the pandemic of large banks mining customer data to boost revenue.

To check on the health of corporate borrowers, for example, banks have started using algorithms to scan news headlines for negative stories about particular companies and sectors so they can anticipate credit downgrades.

“I think there is a rising awareness that some level of forward look is important to complement standard risk rating approach,” Khosla said. 

Topics: Coronavirus Moody's banking

Related

Update
Middle-East
US Treasury imposes sanctions on 18 major banks in Iran

Saudi Arabia could enjoy revenue ‘feast’ from changing oil demand: energy expert

Updated 08 October 2020
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia could enjoy revenue ‘feast’ from changing oil demand: energy expert

  • Energy expert says Saudi Arabia could enjoy a “veritable feast” of oil revenues for many decades
  • Expert says stronger climate policies should focus not just on the greenhouse gases emitted by burning a fuel, but the carbon intensity of the entire production cycle
Updated 08 October 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: One of the world’s leading energy experts believes that oil producing countries like Saudi Arabia could enjoy a “veritable feast” of oil revenues for many decades before changing patterns of energy use reduce global demand for crude.

Jason Bordoff, director of the Centre on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University and a former White House energy policy adviser, said: “it is the lowest-cost producers — such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — that will be able to keep selling their oil the longest.

“What’s more, stronger climate policies should focus not just on the greenhouse gases emitted by burning a fuel, but the carbon intensity of the entire production cycle. Most Gulf Arab states are very efficient producers,” he added.

Writing in Foreign Policy magazine, Bordoff predicted that low cost producers like the Kingdom could consolidate their dominance of global energy markets. “With easy-to-extract barrels, less methane leakage, and lower flaring rates, they have some of the lowest life cycle emissions associated with their oil. Therefore, even as oil demand declines, OPEC’s share of global production could rise as a result of its members’ lower costs and emissions, strengthening the cartel’s grip on a market that will remain sizable for some time,” he said.

His view, which comes as some independent oil companies are drawing back from crude production because of climate concerns, is a retort to some critics of Middle East energy policymakers who have predicted economic and financial problems for regional oil exporters as global demand for oil declines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The narrative of collapse and chaos in a post-oil world has taken over the pundits’ imaginations. More likely, however, is that during the many decades needed to achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, petrostates could enjoy a veritable feast before the famine,” Bordoff said.

He also suggested that oil-exporting countries could use their energy revenue wealth to spark the move to cleaner energy technologies.

“Saudi Arabia, for example, has abundant, low-cost solar power, just announced a $5 billion project to turn renewable energy into hydrogen, and has also sent Japan the world’s first blue ammonia shipment,” he said.

The KIngdom has launched the strategy of the Circular Carbon Economy as a way of mitigating harmful greenhouse gasses by eliminating emissions of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. 

Bordoff’s contribution comes amid the growing debate about climate change and its global implications. “National security leaders must anticipate and prepare for the new geopolitics of clean energy—not only to mitigate new risks, but because a robust climate agenda will not succeed unless they do,” he said.

Topics: Oil economy Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

Business & Economy
Study: Europe oil majors fall short of UN climate goals
Special
Business & Economy
Egypt sees strong growth in non-oil economy

Latest updates

Britain’s banks turn sleuths to crack $100 billion question
A Saudi entrepreneur creates tea blends steeped in Madinah’s heritage
Protests turn violent as Indonesians oppose new labor law
Kenin downs Kvitova to set up French Open final with teen Swiatek
Defying social media rules could see end of Facebook in Turkey: Industry expert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.