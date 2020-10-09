You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Eating Today: Shaze

What We Are Eating Today: Shaze

Short Url

https://arab.news/mgnsm

Updated 09 October 2020
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Shaze

Updated 09 October 2020
Nada Hameed

Looking for guilt-free, diet-friendly and vegan desserts? Then look no further than Shaze, the Makkah-based bakery specializing in healthy, Middle Eastern sweets.

Shaze offers organic, vegan, and sugar-free sweets, including baked goods like their date cakes and cookies, as well as their Dokhon and chocolate cakes.

If you are planning on celebrating a birthday or simply thinking of a gifting a healthy treat to a friend on a diet, then check out Shaze’s decorated cakes.

What makes their healthy cakes remarkable —  aside, of course, from their moist and fluffy texture — are the creative decorations on top, made with fruits and nuts.

Shaze is proud to feature authentic Middle Eastern flavors in their products, including dates, cardamom, cinnamon, black sesame seeds, and the famous pink Madinah flower.

The bakery also aims to promote a healthy, sugar-free lifestyle by offering followers on Instagram step-by-step nutritious recipes to make at home. It also offers workshops for artistic cake decoration using only healthy ingredients such as shredded almonds, sunflower seeds, pistachio, pecan, and edible flowers.

Shaze offers three sizes of cakes, in addition to cupcakes, with prices starts from SR55 ($15) to SR200.

For more information, check out their Instagram account @shaddo95.

Related

Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Vago Cheese
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Chkn

Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion

Updated 09 October 2020
AP News

Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion

Updated 09 October 2020
AP News

LOS ANGELES: Prosecutors in Los Angeles on Thursday charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion's feet, hitting her, after she left a SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, according to a release.

He faces two felony charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The complaint states Lanez “inflicted great bodily injury” on Megan Thee Stallion.

A message sent to Lanez's representative was not immediately returned.

Lanez, a 27-year-old Canadian rapper and singer whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

Lanez was arrested the night of the shooting but released after posting bail. Prosecutors are recommending that his bail be set at $1.1 million at his arraignment.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, is identified in the felony complaint only as Megan P.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Growing and mf glowing everyday

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

She had declined to name Lanez as the person who shot her in social media posts and videos on the subject for more than a month. But on Aug. 20, she said in an Instagram video that “Yes ... Tory shot me,” and urged him to “stop lying” about the incident.

She's discussed the shooting in several often emotional Instagram videos, calling it “super scary” and “the worst experience of my life.”

She declined to tell police that night that she had been shot, and initial reports were only that a woman had foot injuries consistent with broken glass. She has said that she was too frightened the situation would have escalated if she revealed to police that there had been gunfire.

Lanez has not spoken publicly about the incident. On Sept. 24, he said on his social media accounts that he would break his silence that evening, but that announcement turned out to be a teaser for the release of his fifth studio album, “Daystar.”

Lanez has not reached the stardom that Megan the Stallion has, but had a Billboard top 20 hit with “Luv” in 2016, and has had a successful run of mixtapes and major-label records since his career began in 2009.

At the time of the shooting, Megan Thee Stallion was already a major hip-hop star following a triumphant year that saw her nominated for artist of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards. Since the shooting, her guest stint on the Cardi B song “WAP” helped turn the track — and music video — into a huge cultural phenomenon, and she has performed on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live."

Topics: Tory Lanez Megan thee Stallion

Latest updates

Oman to implement overnight curfew Oct. 11-24 to contain coronavirus — state TV
Omar Abdulaziz: Daesh loyalist masked by political asylum
Indonesian Muslim and union groups to fight new jobs law in court
Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion
French-Syrian photojournalist Ammar Abd Rabbo on some of his most significant images

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.