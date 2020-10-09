What We Are Eating Today: Shaze

Looking for guilt-free, diet-friendly and vegan desserts? Then look no further than Shaze, the Makkah-based bakery specializing in healthy, Middle Eastern sweets.

Shaze offers organic, vegan, and sugar-free sweets, including baked goods like their date cakes and cookies, as well as their Dokhon and chocolate cakes.

If you are planning on celebrating a birthday or simply thinking of a gifting a healthy treat to a friend on a diet, then check out Shaze’s decorated cakes.

What makes their healthy cakes remarkable — aside, of course, from their moist and fluffy texture — are the creative decorations on top, made with fruits and nuts.

Shaze is proud to feature authentic Middle Eastern flavors in their products, including dates, cardamom, cinnamon, black sesame seeds, and the famous pink Madinah flower.

The bakery also aims to promote a healthy, sugar-free lifestyle by offering followers on Instagram step-by-step nutritious recipes to make at home. It also offers workshops for artistic cake decoration using only healthy ingredients such as shredded almonds, sunflower seeds, pistachio, pecan, and edible flowers.

Shaze offers three sizes of cakes, in addition to cupcakes, with prices starts from SR55 ($15) to SR200.

For more information, check out their Instagram account @shaddo95.