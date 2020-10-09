You are here

Saudi launches digital museum to keep Aramco memories alive

Omar Murshid, the brain behind the museum, came up with the concept while conducting his own research while completing his education in the US. (Supplied)
The Masmak Digital Museum aims to introduce Saudi history to current and future generations. (Supplied)
Omar Murshid, the brain behind the museum, came up with the concept while conducting his own research while completing his education in the US. (Supplied)
The Masmak Digital Museum aims to introduce Saudi history to current and future generations. (Supplied)
The Masmak Digital Museum aims to introduce Saudi history to current and future generations. (Supplied)
The Masmak Digital Museum aims to introduce Saudi history to current and future generations. (Supplied)
Omar Murshid, the brain behind the museum, came up with the concept while conducting his own research while completing his education in the US. (Supplied)
The Masmak Digital Museum aims to introduce Saudi history to current and future generations. (Supplied)
The Masmak Digital Museum aims to introduce Saudi history to current and future generations. (Supplied)
The Masmak Digital Museum aims to introduce Saudi history to current and future generations. (Supplied)
The Masmak Digital Museum aims to introduce Saudi history to current and future generations. (Supplied)
  • It aims to introduce Kingdom’s history to generations by collecting artifacts and displaying them in several languages
MAKKAH: For many former Aramcons, memories of the earliest days of Saudi Aramco still linger and have been passed down to the next generation. Now, one Saudi is helping to keep those memories alive virtually.
A digital museum has been launched displaying unique pictures, trinkets and items relating to many employees during the 1940s and 1950s.
Named after one Saudi Arabia’s most significant palaces, the Masmak Digital Museum aims to introduce Saudi history to current and future generations, by collecting artifacts and displaying them in several languages, including English, German, Russian and French.
Omar Murshid, the brain behind the museum, came up with the concept while conducting his own research while completing his education in the US.
“I thought of this project when I presented my master’s thesis while studying at the Academy of Arts in San Francisco under the title ‘Al-Masmak Digital Museum’ on the recommendation of the Saudi Society for the Preservation of Heritage (We Are Our Heritage),” he said.
More than 70,000 followers around the world have visited the museum so far, according to Murshid.
He described the project as a virtual building containing a museum and cultural center, with an architectural design inspired by the old Diriyah architecture, Al-Masmak fort and the Murabba Palace, focusing on the experience of visitors. He explained that technology made access to information easy. “Digital museums allow for increased periods of reflection, research and investigation, and reduce physical effort and wait,” he told Arab News.

Though the work has been long and tiring, through research, planning and implementation he was pleased to see that the museum intrigued the relatives of many American ex-Aramco workers, as they reached out to inquire about items their parents and grandparents had owned, noting how some had found images of their ancestors in the museum.
Murshid pointed out that the most interest in the museum was from the US due to the fact that most of the early employees of Saudi Aramco were from America, during the founding era of Saudi Arabia and from when the first oil field was discovered.
“They inquired about that era, which was special for their relatives,” explained Murshid.
“Many of them inherited historical pieces from their relatives who worked for Aramco, especially in the 1940s and 1950s, and wanted to know about the date of gifts. Some of their pocket watches have pictures of King Abdul Aziz, and others carry pictures of the kings of Saudi Arabia. They were special memories for their relatives,” he added.
According to Murshid, many of the photographs in the museum were taken by envoys through which they documented important stages in the establishment of the modern Saudi state. “Those images were hand-printed and acidified, and found in photo albums,” he said.
Murshid pointed out that the items on display included glass cups with the words “Long Live King Abdul Aziz” inscribed on them, rare pocket watches, cloaks, and luxurious oriental shoes. The Saudi national emblem, featuring a palm tree and crossed swords, is engraved on some of the watches and other artifacts.
“The main focus is to bring this type of concept to the world. Not all museum owners seek profit; some seek to spread heritage, to keep generations informed,”
he said.

Omar Abdulaziz: Daesh loyalist masked by political asylum

  • Abdulaziz is active on social media – specifically on Twitter – where he voiced his support for terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq
  • One moment, the 30-year-old would support Islamic extremism on his Twitter and YouTube accounts, and the next moment he would be an open-minded liberal
RIYADH: “Let me list some amazing facts and information about Daesh. This will shock you, but bear with me. Whether we like it or not, these are facts and figures,” Saudi Omar Abdulaziz proudly stated in a video posted across his social media.

“The territory controlled by Daesh is one of the safest in Syria and Iraq – do you know why? Because there is no robbery, rape, or harassment, and because whoever is caught (committing any of these) will be executed – ask any Syrian or Iraqi.”

His praise for the extremist organization responsible for the deaths of at least 1,200 people outside of Syria and Iraq goes on.

“The area under Daesh rule today is larger than Britain, larger than the United Arab Emirates, larger than Jordan, larger than Syria, larger than Kuwait, larger than Bahrain, larger than Qatar, larger than Lebanon, and larger than Palestine.

“In addition to that, hospitalization is free for anyone living under Daesh rule. People can receive treatment, eat, drink and live for free. We must also acknowledge something. Daesh has many supporters among you. Look right and left, and you will find people who support Daesh. Do not deny this,” he added.

Find out what else the Saudi extremist loyalist has said on our website: Preachers of Hate

Abdulaziz was born in Saudi Arabia’s coastal city Jeddah in 1991 and after completing his education, traveled to Montreal in 2009 for university on a fully funded Saudi scholarship. Soon after the Arab Spring erupted across the Middle East, Abdulaziz became increasingly active on social media – specifically on Twitter – where he voiced his support for terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, especially Daesh.

Saudi authorities caught wind of his vocal support and canceled his higher education scholarship in 2013, demanding his return to the kingdom.

This prompted Abdulaziz to seek asylum in Canada in 2014, shielding himself and his views under the guise of a political opponent to the Saudi kingdom. In reality, his extremist views are evident through his rhetoric across his Arabic social media platforms – namely Twitter.

“Saudi Omar Abdulaziz has been trying to export his hatred for everything moderate, and support for everything that is extremist despite what he tries to wear in terms of defense and political opposition masks,” Extremism expert Dr. Hani Nasira told Arab news.

“He sometimes defends Daesh while acknowledging its brutality and justifies the attack on Western targets by al-Qaeda in Yemen, Iraq and elsewhere.”

Abdulaziz’s fickle opinions are evident online. One moment, the 30-year-old would support Islamic extremism on his Twitter and YouTube accounts, and the next moment he would be an open-minded liberal who supports coexistence on Western media.

In a video published online, alluding to those who left to join Daesh, he said: “Although I disagree in thought and ideology with many of those who are present, I believe that a person who left his family, money, wife and who made sacrifices is a hero. You and I are escaping imprisonment, afraid of arrest. You and I. This person has gone to face bullets and bombs. Know your place, man. Who are you talking about?”

Abdulaziz uses his status to call on youth in Saudi Arabia to migrate, opposing the government’s decision prohibiting this out of concern that they might join the ranks of extremist groups

“Omar Abdulaziz blesses and is pleased with Daesh’s disbelief in the idea of the homeland and patriotism, and expresses his joy that its members tore up their passports in a famous video featuring the dead Daesh extremist Othman al-Nazih al-Asiri, and considers that a legitimate act that he recommends and loves due to his hostility to Saudi Arabia and its regime,” Nasir said.

In other tweets, the 29-year-old expressed support for the terrorist-designated Palestinian movement Hamas – a military wing of the Muslim Brotherhood – especially during the Arab Spring.

On June 27, 2017, he tweeted a reply to a now-deleted tweet that read: “Is it permissible for you to take weapons from the criminal US and Russia but the same is forbidden for Hamas, which is forced to take arms from criminal Iran?”

This tweet came three years after Abdelaziz was granted asylum by Canada – a country that has considered Hamas as a terrorist group since 2002.

Omar, who presents himself as a member of a political opposition whose goal is to achieve democracy, came out recently as a spokesman for a party he launched with a group of others called the National Assembly Party. The party calls for democracy, which jihadi organizations supported by Omar deems as blasphemy.

