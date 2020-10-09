New competition to challenge filmmakers and push their limits

JEDDAH: A new short film competition is set to entice and support local filmmakers while challenging them as they write, shoot and edit their creations in just 48 hours.

The Red Sea International Film Festival launched a new short film competition that will include three days of mentorship once through the selection process, followed by an intensive 48 hours where the selected teams will create their films within that short window while working around a set theme and incorporating surprise elements.

The competition is a collaboration between the Alliance Française, the Consulate General of France in Jeddah, the French Embassy in Riyadh, the Red Sea International Film Festival, and La Fémis.

The shortlisted teams will be selected by a jury composed of award winning actress Hend Sabry, film director and screenwriter Lisa Sallustio, French film director and writer Brice Cauvin, Saudi writer and director Faizah Saleh Ambah and Saudi film director and producer Mohammed Al-Hamoud.

Teams must be between 2-5 participants and aged between 18-25 years old. Those selected from the applicants will enjoy three days of workshops starting Oct. 22, which will equip them with the knowledge and expertise to develop their film, from idea to final cut between Oct. 30-31.

The jury screening will take place a few days after, between Nov. 2-4.

The announcement of the winners will take place on Nov. 9. Two competition winners will go on to enjoy a residency program with renowned french cinema operators in 2021.