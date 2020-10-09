You are here

New competition to challenge filmmakers and push their limits

Updated 09 October 2020
JEDDAH: A new short film competition is set to entice and support local filmmakers while challenging them as they write, shoot and edit their creations in just 48 hours.

The Red Sea International Film Festival launched a new short film competition that will include three days of mentorship once through the selection process, followed by an intensive 48 hours where the selected teams will create their films within that short window while working around a set theme and incorporating surprise elements.

The competition is a collaboration between the Alliance Française, the Consulate General of France in Jeddah, the French Embassy in Riyadh, the Red Sea International Film Festival, and La Fémis.

The shortlisted teams will be selected by a jury composed of award winning actress Hend Sabry, film director and screenwriter Lisa Sallustio, French film director and writer Brice Cauvin, Saudi writer and director Faizah Saleh Ambah and Saudi film director and producer Mohammed Al-Hamoud.

Teams must be between 2-5 participants and aged between 18-25 years old. Those selected from the applicants will enjoy three days of workshops starting Oct. 22, which will equip them with the knowledge and expertise to develop their film, from idea to final cut between Oct. 30-31.

The jury screening will take place a few days after, between Nov. 2-4.

The announcement of the winners will take place on Nov. 9. Two competition winners will go on to enjoy a residency program with renowned french cinema operators in 2021.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Red Sea International Film Festival

Updated 09 October 2020
LOS ANGELES: Prosecutors in Los Angeles on Thursday charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion's feet, hitting her, after she left a SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, according to a release.

He faces two felony charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The complaint states Lanez “inflicted great bodily injury” on Megan Thee Stallion.

A message sent to Lanez's representative was not immediately returned.

Lanez, a 27-year-old Canadian rapper and singer whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

Lanez was arrested the night of the shooting but released after posting bail. Prosecutors are recommending that his bail be set at $1.1 million at his arraignment.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, is identified in the felony complaint only as Megan P.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She had declined to name Lanez as the person who shot her in social media posts and videos on the subject for more than a month. But on Aug. 20, she said in an Instagram video that “Yes ... Tory shot me,” and urged him to “stop lying” about the incident.

She's discussed the shooting in several often emotional Instagram videos, calling it “super scary” and “the worst experience of my life.”

She declined to tell police that night that she had been shot, and initial reports were only that a woman had foot injuries consistent with broken glass. She has said that she was too frightened the situation would have escalated if she revealed to police that there had been gunfire.

Lanez has not spoken publicly about the incident. On Sept. 24, he said on his social media accounts that he would break his silence that evening, but that announcement turned out to be a teaser for the release of his fifth studio album, “Daystar.”

Lanez has not reached the stardom that Megan the Stallion has, but had a Billboard top 20 hit with “Luv” in 2016, and has had a successful run of mixtapes and major-label records since his career began in 2009.

At the time of the shooting, Megan Thee Stallion was already a major hip-hop star following a triumphant year that saw her nominated for artist of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards. Since the shooting, her guest stint on the Cardi B song “WAP” helped turn the track — and music video — into a huge cultural phenomenon, and she has performed on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live."

