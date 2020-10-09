You are here

Former Trump fundraiser charged with illicit lobbying on 1MDB, China

Elliott Broidy, a fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, is shown in in a 2008 file photo. (AP)
Updated 09 October 2020
AFP

  • The charge says Elliott Broidy was recruited in 2017 by an unnamed foreign national, understood to be Malaysian Low Taek Jho
WASHINGTON: A former leading fundraiser for President Donald Trump has been indicted on a charge that he illegally lobbied the US government to drop its probe into the Malaysia 1MDB corruption scandal and to deport an exiled Chinese billionaire.
Elliott Broidy was charged in Washington federal court with one count of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent  was charged in Washington federal court with one count of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent after allegedly agreeing to take millions of dollars to lobby the Trump administration.
The indictment, made public Thursday, said Broidy was recruited in 2017 by an unnamed foreign national, understood to be Malaysian Low Taek Jho, to pressure US officials to end their investigation of a scandal engulfing then Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.
The scandal involved the theft of over $4.5 billion from state investment fund 1MDB, and Low was allegedly central to moving and hiding some of the stolen funds.
At the time Broidy was national deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after having been a major fundraiser for Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign.
After being recruited by Low, Broidy personally asked Trump to invite Najib to play golf during the Malaysian leader’s September 2017 visit to the United States, the indictment said.
The goal was to give Najib a chance “to attempt to resolve the 1MDB matter” with the US leader, the document said.
The golf game never happened, and Low was indicted in 2018 for his role in siphoning off billions from 1MDB.
Low, who has also been charged in Malaysia over the scandal, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His current whereabouts are unknown.
In addition, in May 2017 Low introduced Broidy to a Chinese state minister, and they discussed Beijing’s desire that Washington deport an exiled Chinese tycoon, the indictment said.
It did not name either person, but the tycoon is known to be Guo Wengui, a prominent dissident businessman.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Chinese official was Sun Lijun, at the time Beijing’s powerful vice minister of public security.
The indictment describes Broidy’s intense lobbying of the White House, the Justice Department and law enforcement on behalf of the Chinese, including contacts with but not direct discussions with Trump.
The object of the lobbying conspiracy, the indictment said, was “to make millions of dollars by leveraging Broidy’s access to and perceived influence with the president and his administration.”
The indictment came just weeks after a key partner of Low and Broidy, Hawaii businesswoman Nickie Mali Lum Davis, pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal lobbying both on the 1MDB case and the Guo case.
Guo remains in the United States, where he has continued to campaign against Beijing authorities, working closely with another longtime Trump associate, Steve Bannon.
Bannon was arrested in August while aboard Guo’s yacht off the coast of Connecticut and charged with defrauding donors to a Mexican border wall project.

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo came under increasing pressure to repeal his new controversial labor law on Friday with union and Muslim groups preparing to challege it in court and some regional leaders publicly opposing the legislation.
The KSPI labor group, among the organizers of three-day national strikes ending Thursday, is preparing to lodge a case against the new law in the Constitutional Court, the group’s president Said Iqbal said in a statement.
Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia’s biggest Muslim group with millions of followers, would also challenge the law in the court, it said in its official Twitter account.
The “omnibus” jobs creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen thousands of people across the world’s fourth-most populous nation take to the streets in protest, saying it undermines labor rights and weakens environmental protections.
Clashes erupted in some cities on Thursday, including in the capital Jakarta where protesters burnt public transport facilities and damaged police posts.
At least five regional leaders, including the governors of Jakarta and the country’s most populous province West Java, have said they would pass on protersters’ demand to the president or publicly opposed the law
Repealing the law would prevent further clashes “that could create prolong instability amid a pandemic and an economic recession,” West Kalimantan Govenor Sutarmidji said in a statement.
The president has yet to make any public statement, but his ministers have defended the law, saying protests were triggered by false news and that the legislation would improve people’s welfare by welcoming more investment.
Jakarta police on Thursday detained about 1,000 demonstrators, but most of them were released by Friday morning, Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said.
Police did not expect a fourth day of protests in the capital on Friday, he said.
However, trade union KSBSI on Friday called on its members to launch another wave of protests from Oct. 12 to 16.
A meeting of many other labor groups is scheduled over the weekend to consolidate their next move, Ilhamsyah of KPBI labor union told Reuters.
Jakarta resident Nathan Tarigan feared clashes would escalate.
“I’m afraid if the government and stakeholders of the state aren’t wise, don’t want to listen, something bigger can happen and the state can break,” the 50-year-old said.

