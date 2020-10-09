You are here

  New 'Walking Dead' spinoff can't breathe life into moldering franchise

New ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff can’t breathe life into moldering franchise

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” is a limited series marketed towards a teen audience. Supplied
Updated 09 October 2020
Adam Grundey

AMSTERDAM: Ten seasons in, AMC’s pop-culture juggernaut “The Walking Dead” is largely a spent force, staggering along like one of its still-impressive zombies, albeit with only the occasional bite left in it. But it retains some pulling power, thanks mainly to its excellent comic-book source material.

The show has already been the subject of one spinoff (the underwhelming “Fear The Walking Dead”) and now there’s another — “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” It’s billed as a “limited series event” and is clearly a marketer-led attempt to capture a teen audience. With all that ‘marketer-led’ implies. It is set 10 years after the world as we know it ended. The aforementioned teens, therefore, have really known nothing but the brutal post-normal landscape, populated with flesh-eating undead and groups of human survivors who can often make the undead seem nice.

Sisters Iris and Hope live in a well-established, prosperous community; the Nebraska Campus Colony, which is part of a three-way alliance with Portland and the shadowy (check out the black uniforms…) Civil Republic Military (CRM). Iris and Hope’s father is a brilliant scientist whom the CRM ‘conscripted’ to work for them, so the girls haven’t seen him for months. (Not a spoiler: they decide to go looking for him).




The show is set 10 years after the world as we know it ended. Supplied

The sisters, like every other character in the first episode, are by-the-numbers stereotypes. Iris is student president, focused on pleasing anyone and everyone — including a visiting CRM exec. Hope? Well, Hope is a rebel (See: messy hair, plaid shirt, giving the finger to said CRM exec). Then there’s smoldering community security officer Felix (the girls’ guardian) and his colleague Huck, an ass kicking lady (imagine!). There’s Silas, the socially awkward, slightly spacey new arrival; there’s Elton (supposed to be a likeable, polite, smart wimp, but actually just a smart wimp); and there are others whose names I’ve already forgotten because the writers decided to throw way too many characters in without bothering to flesh any of them out. Maybe that means the zombies won’t eat them.

It could have been an interesting show about how kids for whom terror and violence have become commonplace manage to eke out lives where that doesn’t overwhelm them. But it isn’t.

The best thing about it is that ‘limited series’ promise. At least this one will be put out of its misery early, while its parent show lumbers on.

Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion

Updated 09 October 2020
AP News

LOS ANGELES: Prosecutors in Los Angeles on Thursday charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion's feet, hitting her, after she left a SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, according to a release.

He faces two felony charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The complaint states Lanez “inflicted great bodily injury” on Megan Thee Stallion.

A message sent to Lanez's representative was not immediately returned.

Lanez, a 27-year-old Canadian rapper and singer whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

Lanez was arrested the night of the shooting but released after posting bail. Prosecutors are recommending that his bail be set at $1.1 million at his arraignment.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, is identified in the felony complaint only as Megan P.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Growing and mf glowing everyday

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

She had declined to name Lanez as the person who shot her in social media posts and videos on the subject for more than a month. But on Aug. 20, she said in an Instagram video that “Yes ... Tory shot me,” and urged him to “stop lying” about the incident.

She's discussed the shooting in several often emotional Instagram videos, calling it “super scary” and “the worst experience of my life.”

She declined to tell police that night that she had been shot, and initial reports were only that a woman had foot injuries consistent with broken glass. She has said that she was too frightened the situation would have escalated if she revealed to police that there had been gunfire.

Lanez has not spoken publicly about the incident. On Sept. 24, he said on his social media accounts that he would break his silence that evening, but that announcement turned out to be a teaser for the release of his fifth studio album, “Daystar.”

Lanez has not reached the stardom that Megan the Stallion has, but had a Billboard top 20 hit with “Luv” in 2016, and has had a successful run of mixtapes and major-label records since his career began in 2009.

At the time of the shooting, Megan Thee Stallion was already a major hip-hop star following a triumphant year that saw her nominated for artist of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards. Since the shooting, her guest stint on the Cardi B song “WAP” helped turn the track — and music video — into a huge cultural phenomenon, and she has performed on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live."

