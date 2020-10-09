You are here

Iranian hospitals stop non-emergency treatment as COVID-19 crisis worsens

Iran announced on Friday that non-emergency patients would not be admitted to hospitals due to large numbers of coronavirus patients. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 October 2020
Reuters

  • Other countries issued similar orders earlier in the pandemic but this would be the first time Iran has done so
  • The daily death toll from COVID-19 reached a record of 239 this week in what the ministry says is a third wave of infections
DUBAI: Iran announced on Friday that non-emergency patients would not be admitted to hospitals due to large numbers of coronavirus patients as the governor of Tehran extended the closure of public places in the capital, which has been the hardest hit.
It was not clear if the hospitals directive, which was announced by deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi, applied to the whole country or just Tehran.
Other countries issued similar orders earlier in the pandemic but this would be the first time Iran has done so. The daily death toll from COVID-19 reached a record of 239 this week in what the ministry says is a third wave of infections.
“Due to the large number of coronavirus outpatients and patients, hospitalization of non-emergency patients is not allowed until further notice,” Harirchi was quoted as saying by Iranian media.
Schools, mosques, shops, restaurants and other public institutions in Tehran closed for a week on Oct. 3 and the governor extended the closure on Friday for another week. Masks, which had been compulsory in shops, must be worn anywhere in public from Saturday.
Iran has recorded the most infections in the Middle East and underlying the seriousness of the situation, state television showed footage of 211 newly-dug graves at a cemetery outside the capital in preparation for new victims of Covid-19.
Harirchi and other officials urged Iranians not to attend the burial of Mohammad Reza SHajjarian, Iran’s most celebrated musician after large crowds of fans gathered outside the Tehran hospital where SHajjarian died of cancer on Thursday.
The Health Ministry registered 210 deaths on Friday, slightly below the record 239 on Wednesday, taking the total toll to 28,098. There were 4,142 new identified cases, bringing the total to 492,378, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV. The television said the virus now has killed more than 1,5000 in one week.
Some shops and restaurants in Tehran were still open this week and their owners told state TV that they had not received any directive to close. The television showed a vendor striking a female reporter who asked him why he was not wearing a mask and gloves.

Topics: Coronavirus Iran

Libya capital’s mosques open after 7-month virus closure

Updated 18 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Libya capital's mosques open after 7-month virus closure

  • Mosques in Tripoli and nearby towns reopened for prayers, with the faithful wearing face masks and observing social distancing
  • The closure of mosques was ordered nationwide when the first cases of coronavirus emerged in mid-March
Updated 18 min 26 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI: Mosques reopened in and around the Libyan capital Friday almost seven months after they were ordered to close as part of strict curbs to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Libya, ravaged by a complex web of conflicts since the ouster of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a 2011 uprising, has seen a surge in contaminations since its first coronavirus case in March.
According to the latest official figures, there have been more than 41,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 621 deaths in Libya, a country of less than seven million people.
The Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli authorized the reopening of mosques, but with conditions.
Mosques in Tripoli and nearby towns reopened for prayers, with the faithful wearing face masks and observing social distancing.
They also brought their own prayer mats.
The imam of Jaafar bin Abi Talib mosque in the western suburb of Janzour told AFP an “awareness” campaign was launched ahead of the reopening.
“We distributed leaflets explaining the conditions under which prayers can resume in the mosques in line with the government’s guidelines,” Abdel Monem Al-Rayani said.
The guidelines restrict numbers in mosques for prayers to half pre-coronavirus levels, he said.
Mosques which fail to comply with government restrictions would be shut.
The closure of mosques was ordered nationwide when the first cases of coronavirus emerged in mid-March, although in some towns and districts the ban was ignored.
The call to prayers still rang out but with the faithful urged to “pray at home.”

Topics: Coronavirus Libya Mosques

