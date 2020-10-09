Teachers, students facing huge challenges from virus pandemic: C20 education leaders

You are here

COVID-19 has presented teachers and students with an array of unexpected challenges. Above, a teacher instructs her class online. (Reuters)
ONE CARLO DIAZ

  • A C20 discussion session was told that the outbreak had changed norms in the education sector, forcing teachers and students to adapt to new practices
  • Delegates also talked about how students and their families, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, had been affected by the COVID-19 situation
Updated 09 October 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has presented the teaching profession with unprecedented challenges, education leaders heard on Friday.

A C20 discussion session was told that the outbreak had changed norms in the education sector, forcing teachers and students to adapt to new practices for the long run.

“(The pandemic) has disrupted the norm for all stakeholders – whether it’s the child or their parents who have suddenly become more involved in the learning of their children, and for the teachers themselves because they have not been prepared for this,” said Heba Abu Jbarah, who works in teacher education at the Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA).

She pointed out that tutors, especially those new to the profession, had found dealing with the pandemic a huge challenge.

Panelists, led by the QRTA’s director of the teacher education professional diploma, Rola Said, agreed there was a need to build competencies for teachers to help them overcome the impact of the global health crisis on the delivery of education.

Dalal Hammoudeh, from the Arab International Academy (AIA), said the sector should build “skills that allow teachers to think for themselves, and make use of what is around them, and face uncertainty with the spirit of risk-taking,” adding that teachers could take advantage of local resources.

“You (teachers) should be aware of what is around you in your local community so that you can leverage it and then create those learning opportunities for your students,” she said.

Delegates also talked about how students and their families, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, had been affected by the COVID-19 situation.

Jbahra said: “The current experience of COVID-19 unfortunately has shown us how inequitable learning circumstances are. Not all children have devices or internet connectivity that would make them continue their learning process all the time.”

The pandemic had revealed socioeconomic inequalities among students, the panelists agreed, and how they had affected the continuity of learning.

Kim Insley, from University College London in the UK, said: “One of the false statements that has been made has been that COVID-19 has equalized people, it hasn’t.

“People have been at different starting bases, and I think that that is something that has to be remembered. Countries have been at different starting bases.”

The C20 meeting recognized that some governments and organizations had reached out to marginalized communities and assisted them by providing access to technology.

Hammoudeh said education technology “should be at the center of the learning process rather than presenting it as a support component. The fourth industrial revolution has shown how easily technology outstripped human readiness. We need to create a context where human skills are adapting to new technology.”

The panelists concluded the session with a call for teachers to confront the challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak and prepare themselves for long-term changes.

Saudi Health Ministry’s 937 call center proves major success

Calls to the helpline peaked during the virus lockdown period. (SPA)
Rawan Radwan

  • Inquiries can be directed to the ministry via Twitter, email, and instant chat on its website
Updated 39 min 38 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health’s 937 call center has proved to be a major success in dealing with the nation’s medical inquiries.
In September alone, more than 3,000 call handlers spread throughout the Kingdom fielded 1,955,944 queries, and during the same month the center provided 597,228 medical consultations and received 476,835 health care inquiries.
Ministry officials said that the center had booked 410,849 appointments at primary health care outlets, taken 136,691 reports, and dealt with 269,815 inquiries related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Calls to the helpline peaked during the virus lockdown period as citizens sought advice on suspected cases of COVID-19 and safety instructions on visiting hospitals.
Hanadi Abdulhadi, a mother of 5-year-old twin boys, contacted the center in early September. “One of my boys contracted an infection in his throat but we couldn’t be sure what it was especially with the onset of a fever and the rest of the symptoms appearing later,” she told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 3,000 people are providing services at the center, including doctors and customer agents, 24 hours a day through multiple channels.  • These include the 937 number, an official Twitter account (@saudimoh937), an email address ([email protected]), and an instant chat feature on the ministry’s website.

“Though we were isolating still because I feared for the boys, I called the center and informed them of exactly each symptom in order to make a judgement — to head to the emergency room or not.”
With guidance from the phone operator, she was able to inspect her son’s throat and relay the results. “Though there were no lesions in his throat on the first or second day, I still called 937 daily to continue checking if I should take my son to the hospital,” she said.
On the third day she was able to take him to hospital when the fever was under control and lesions appeared.
Inquiries can also be directed to the ministry via Twitter, email, and instant chat on its website. It also provides services to people with hearing difficulties through a chatbot using WhatsApp messaging on 920005937.

