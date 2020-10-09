You are here

  Boy cleared of terror charges for planning Daesh-inspired attack in UK

Boy cleared of terror charges for planning Daesh-inspired attack in UK

A jury in Leicester Crown Court cleared a 15-year-old boy of charges of preparing an act of terrorism. (Supplied)
Updated 09 October 2020
Arab News

Boy cleared of terror charges for planning Daesh-inspired attack in UK

  • Teen learned to make ‘bottle bombs’ online but denied intending to use them
  • Internet history showed extensive engagement with Daesh propaganda
Updated 09 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A 15-year-old boy has been cleared of planning a Daesh-inspired terrorist attack in the UK after being radicalized during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

The teenager experimented with making “bottle bombs” in his bedroom and recorded a series of videos in which he said he would “carry out jihad,” while inciting others to do the same.

His internet history showed extensive engagement with Daesh material, including beheadings.

A note found on his phone referred to women as “tools, an object to be used as a sex slave,” and discussed Daesh’s former leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

The boy, who converted to Islam this year, admitted in court that he had learned to make the bombs on YouTube, but denied that he had ever planned to kill anyone. 

A jury in Leicester Crown Court cleared him on Friday of charges of preparing an act of terrorism.

The court heard that he had rapidly developed “extreme views” associated with Daesh during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, raising concerns by police that the lengthy lockdown could make people more vulnerable to online radicalization. 

Case Prosecutor Anne Whyte said: “This is an unusual case, and it concerns the activities of a young person who, we will be suggesting, felt isolated and angry about his personal circumstances.

“Even though he was young, he had developed extremist views, radical views, associated with the terrorist organization Islamic State (Daesh). This probably happened in early 2020.”

Daesh’s ideology “filled a big gap in his life, and made him feel special in a way that he could not feel within his family and social structures,” she added.

The boy’s family had been involved with social services amid concerns over child neglect, and he had previously spent time in foster care.

Daesh’s radical ideology has previously found fertile ground among disaffected Westerners, including converts to Islam.

Topics: United Kingdom Daesh Leicester Crown Court

South Korean police set up ‘bus walls’ to block anti-government rallies on national holiday

South Korean police officers wearing face masks and face shields stand guard to block protesters' possible rallies against the government in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP)
Updated 09 October 2020
Jeff Sung

South Korean police set up ‘bus walls’ to block anti-government rallies on national holiday

  • Seoul has taken a hard stance against public rallies after August protests by Christian groups were linked to a surge in COVID-19 infections
  • Anti-government rallies have been regular since the left-leaning Moon Jae-in administration took office in 2017
Updated 09 October 2020
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: South Korean police mobilized hundreds of buses to wall off Gwanghwamun Square in the capital, Seoul, on Friday to prevent rallies on the national Hangeul Day (Korean Language) holiday amid concerns over new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clusters emerging from demonstrations.

The government has taken a hard stance against public rallies after National Liberation Day protests by conservative Christian groups on Aug. 15 were linked to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Health authorities said the protests triggered a second wave of infections, resulting in nearly 1,200 cases in the capital area.

Following a court decision on Thursday in support of the government’s ban on rallies, tens of thousands of police officers were deployed to stop and search pedestrians, and 57 checkpoints were set up on the main roads in central Seoul to check drivers and passengers.

“If 1,000 people from across the country gather at a rally and make close contact with one another, the spread of the infectious disease seems unavoidable,” a Seoul court ruled on Thursday against a lawsuit challenging the government’s ban on rallies in central Seoul on Hangeul Day.

On Friday, South Korea reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, including 38 local infections, and the total caseload in the country of 51 million people stood at 24,476.

Attempts by civic groups to stage massive “drive-thru” protests were also rejected by the Seoul court, which allowed only a car parade to take place with up to nine vehicles under strict quarantine measures. Only one person can be in a vehicle to demonstrate, for no more than two hours and without opening their car windows.

Antigovernment rallies have been regular since the inception of the left-leaning Moon Jae-in administration in 2017. Conservative Christian groups blame President Moon for his self-abasing style of policy toward North Korea, as well as a series of power abuse scandals involving his aides.

The “bus walls” to cordon off Gwanghwamun Square — which has long been a symbol of democracy — were used also on National Foundation Day, making international headlines last week.

Police bus blockades appeared in South Korea for the first time in 2011, when mass protests called on the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration to nullify a free trade agreement with the US.

The current bus blockades and bans on protests are sparking a public backlash, and conservative civic groups accuse the government of trying to silence criticism as they say the ban on Gwanghwamun Square is out of proportion considering that millions of people gather at subway stations in the city every day.

“On the plea of quarantine efforts, the Moon Jae-in administration recklessly blocks rallies in central Seoul, which is a breach of freedom of assembly under the Constitution,” said Choi In-sik, secretary-general of the National Federation for Liberal Democracy.

“It’s totally absurd to crack down only on rallies at the Gwanghwamun Square while some are gathering at subway stations in Seoul, and 300,000 or more citizens were bustling at the airport of Jeju Island for tourism during the recent holidays.”

Seoul residents, too, are unhappy about the blockades, with some recalling the 1970s when the country was under authoritarian rule.

“I was going to see a dentist at a hospital near the square, but police stopped me and asked where I was going,” Cha Eui-soon, 64, told Arab News.

“The police even asked me if I have the national flag of Korea in my pockets for protests. I felt like I was in the 1970s and 80s under authoritarian rule.”

Choi Sung-hwan, 26, said the measure was excessive and caused inconvenience.

“My destination is just across the road, but I have to take the long way around because of this bus wall,” he said.

“I understand the importance of efforts to combat the virus, but I think this is taking it too far.”

Experts say that while it is justified for the government to impose restrictions, the manner in which these are being carried out may create the impression that it is exploiting anti-virus efforts.

“It’s more reasonable for the government to seek ways of preserving freedom of assembly and expression under strict conditions rather than ban the rallies themselves,” Professor Lee Jong-hun, a research fellow at Myongji University in Seoul, told Arab News.

“There could be a misunderstanding that the ruling forces are making bad use of quarantine measures for political purposes.”

 

Topics: South Korea Seoul Coronavirus

