You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Eleanor

What We Are Reading Today: Eleanor

Short Url

https://arab.news/ntv2h

Updated 10 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Eleanor

Updated 10 October 2020
Arab News

Author: David Michaelis

Prizewinning bestselling author David Michaelis presents a breakthrough portrait of Eleanor Roosevelt, America’s longest-serving First Lady, an avatar of democracy whose ever-expanding agency as diplomat, activist, and humanitarian made her one of the world’s most widely admired and influential women.
“Drawing on new research, Michaelis’s riveting portrait is not just a comprehensive biography of a major American figure, but the story of an American ideal: How our freedom is always a choice. Eleanor rediscovers a model of what is noble and evergreen in the American character, a model we need today more than ever,” said a review in goodreads.com.
The review added: “The author spends a great deal of time focusing on Eleanor’s early years and details how her experiences influence her throughout her life. The story can be tedious at times but will leave you with a better understanding and appreciation for Eleanor Roosevelt.”
Eleanor’s public story began in 1921, when Franklin D. Roosevelt came down with polio. The disease robbed him of his ability to walk, and Eleanor became his legs.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: The Daughters of Yalta

Updated 09 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Daughters of Yalta

Updated 09 October 2020
Arab News

Situated in the political maelstrom that marked the transition to a postwar world, The Daughters of Yalta is a remarkable story of fathers and daughters whose relationships were tested and strengthened by the history they witnessed and the future they crafted together.
The Yalta conference, a pivotal meeting between the “Big Three” (Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Stalin) was held in February 1945 discuss the postwar reorganization of Germany and Europe.
This is the story of the fascinating and fateful “daughter diplomacy” of Anna Roosevelt, Sarah Churchill, and Kathleen Harriman, three glamorous young women who accompanied their famous fathers to the Yalta Conference with Stalin. Author Catherine Grace Katz “skillfully marshals diaries, letters, oral histories and memoirs to support her thesis that the pressures of wartime had warped normal familial bonds, so that the Western leaders’ relationships with their daughters had become more like those between business partners than between parent and child,” said Jennet Conant in a review for The News York Times.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Early Chinese Mysticism by Livia Kohn
books
What We Are Reading Today: A Social History of Soviet Trade by Julie Hessler

Latest updates

Saudi air defenses shoot down Houthi drone
Saudi student challenges cancer, continues daily online classes
Former Unaoil executive sentenced for $1.7bn Iraq bribe
HSBC targets net zero emissions by 2050, earmarks $1 trillion green financing
China travel rebounds but remains below last year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.