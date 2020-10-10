Local funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9bn from over ten million investors

You are here

Cars crowd a road during morning rush hour on the first working day after a week-long "golden week" holiday in Shanghai on October 9, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 10 October 2020
Reuters

  • The market has so far brushed aside worries that Ant’s IPO could suffer from any US restrictions, after a Bloomberg News report saying President Trump is considering curbs on Ant and Tencent over concerns their payment platforms threaten national security
SHANGHAI: Five newly launched Chinese funds targeting Ant Group’s upcoming mega stock listing raised 60 billion yuan ($8.93 billion) cumulatively from more than 10 million retail investors, selling out within days, the funds’ distributor said.
An average of eight investors placed orders each second during the subscription period, highlighting retail frenzy over Ant’s initial public offering (IPO) despite possible US sanctions against the Chinese fintech giant.
The rush underscores the clout of Ant’s online payment platform Alipay, the sole third-party distributor of the five mutual funds that threatens to disrupt traditional fund sales models.
Ant, Alibaba Group’s fintech arm, aims to raise about $35 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai’s STAR Market, expected in October, in what could become the world’s largest IPO.
The five funds launched on September 25 to raise 12 billion yuan each and invest up to 10 percent of their assets to buy Ant’s IPO shares as strategic investors.

Two of the funds, launched by E Fund Management and Penghua Fund Management, hit their fundraising target even before the week-long Chinese National Day holiday that began on Oct. 1.
As business resumes on Friday, Alipay announced that the other funds, managed by China Asset Management Co. (ChinaAMC), China Universal Asset Management and Zhong Ou Asset Management Co, were also sold out.
The market has so far brushed aside worries that Ant’s IPO could suffer from any US restrictions, after a Bloomberg News report saying President Trump is considering curbs on Ant and Tencent over concerns their payment platforms threaten national security.
The successful fund sales could give a boost to Ant’s rapidly growing wealth management business. Revenue from this business segment jumped 56 percent during the first half of 2020, and Ant’s fintech platform has facilitated investments worth over 4 trillion yuan.

Topics: China

Former Unaoil executive sentenced for $1.7bn Iraq bribe

Al-Jarah, Unaoil’s former Iraq country manager, admitted to paying bribes. (AFP)
Updated 10 October 2020
Reuters

Former Unaoil executive sentenced for $1.7bn Iraq bribe

  • Manager admits to paying officials to secure contracts for constructing oil projects in war-torn nation
Updated 10 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: A former executive at Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy Unaoil has been sentenced in London to three years and four months in jail for bribing Iraqi public officials to clinch $1.7 billion worth of oil projects in post-occupation Iraq.

Basil Al-Jarah, Unaoil’s former Iraq country manager, admitted to paying $17 million in bribes to secure contracts to construct oil pipelines, an oil platform and offshore mooring buoys in the Arabian Gulf, as the war-torn nation tried to shore up a battered economy after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
It is the third sentence handed down by a London judge after a five-year investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and US authorities into how the prominent Ahsani family, which ran Unaoil, secured energy contracts for Western blue-chip clients in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.Former Unaoil managers Stephen Whiteley, 55, and 45-year-old Ziad Akle, have already been sentenced to three and five years in jail respectively after a London trial.
“This was a classic case of corruption, where powerful men took advantage of the desperation and vulnerability of others to line their own pockets,” said SFO head Lisa Osofsky.
John Milner, Al-Jarah’s lawyer, said that he was disappointed the court had not agreed to a suspended sentence and “chose to ignore the position of the owners of Unaoil . . . (who were) unlikely to share Mr. Al-Jarah’s fate.”
The SFO investigation originally centered on the Ahsanis, but failed extradition attempts culminating in a clash in Italy with US prosecutors over the extradition of Saman Ahsani in 2018 thwarted the agency’s attempts to prosecute them in Britain.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Basil Al-Jarah sentenced in London after guilty plea.

● Ziad Akle, Stephen Whiteley already sentenced after trials.

● Ahsani brothers, who ran Unaoil, pleaded guilty in US.

● Fourth British defendant faces retrial in January.

British prosecutors alleged Iraqi-born Al-Jarah, 71, British-Lebanese Akle and Whiteley, who is British, conspired with others to bribe public officials at Iraq’s South Oil Company and, in Al-Jarah’s case, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.
Akle and Whiteley denied wrongdoing. Al-Jarah pleaded guilty to five offenses in 2019 and asked for further offenses to be taken into consideration at his sentencing hearing on Thursday.
Whiteley and Akle, found guilty of conspiring to pay more than $500,000 in bribes to win a $55 million oil contract, plan to appeal against their convictions, according to their lawyers.
Paul Bond, a 68-year-old former sales manager for former Unaoil client SBM Offshore, faces a retrial in January after the jury could not reach a verdict in his case.
Brothers Cyrus and Saman Ahsani, Unaoil’s British-Iranian former CEO and chief operating officer, await sentencing in the US after pleading guilty to bribery in 2019. Their father, Ata Ahsani, has not been prosecuted.

Topics: Unaoil

