Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2020 NBA Finals Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Oct 9, 2020. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 10 October 2020
  • The Lakers were seconds away from the title before the Heat rallied to save the season
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: The trophy was ready.
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat delayed its appearance. The NBA Finals are not over, not after Butler and the Heat pulled off a virtuoso performance in Game 5 on Friday night.
Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Heat watched Danny Green’s wide-open 3-pointer in the final seconds bounce off the rim on the way to beating Los Angeles 111-108 — cutting the Lakers’ lead in the title series to 3-2.
Game 6 is Sunday night.
Duncan Robinson had 26 points for Miami, which used seven players. Kendrick Nunn had 14 points, Bam Adebayo 13, Tyler Herro 12 and Jae Crowder 11. The seventh player, Andre Iguodala, didn’t score.
They had enough.
LeBron James had 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis scored 28 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16.
The Lakers were seconds away from the title before the Heat rallied to save the season.
Los Angeles broke out all the stops: Davis had shiny gold sneakers on, the hue similar to the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and the team made the decision earlier in the week to skip on the scheduled purple uniforms and wear the black ones designed and inspired by Kobe Bryant instead.
They were 4-0 in those uniforms. They’re 4-1 now.
But Bryant, oh, how he would have loved this fight. Drama, all the way to the end.
Robinson’s 3-pointer with 3:13 left put Miami up by two, and started a stretch where the next nine scoring possessions from either side resulted in a tie or a lead change.
Back and forth they went. Butler got fouled with 46.7 seconds left, then slumped over the baseline video boards, clearly exhausted. He made both foul shots for a one-point lead; Davis’ putback with 21.8 seconds left got the Lakers back on top.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra used his last timeout before the ensuing possession, just to buy Butler a couple minutes of rest. Butler drove the lane, drew contact and made both with 16.8 seconds left for a 109-108 lead.
The Lakers’ mission at that point could not have been more simple: Get a basket, win a title.
They couldn’t do it. James found reen all alone for a top-of-the-key 3-pointer which missed, and Herro finished it off with two free throws.
Miami was up 93-82 with 10:17 left when James made his sixth 3-pointer of the night — on eight tries to that point.
It was go time for the Lakers.
James’ 3 started a 17-3 run over the next 4:50. Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer to put the Lakers up 97-96, then added a basket in transition about a minute later. Nobody was seated on the Lakers’ bench. The Heat went frigid.
But behind Butler, they rallied.
Butler became the sixth player in NBA Finals history to have multiple triple-doubles in the same title series: Magic Johnson and James have both done it three times, while Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Draymond Green have done it once.
The Heat led 88-82 after three quarters, scoring 28 points in that period — and getting 14 of those points on three possessions.
Butler scored while drawing a flagrant-1 foul from Dwight Howard to start a three-point play, and Robinson made a 3-pointer on the bonus possession — the sequence taking things from a tie game to a 76-70 Heat lead in a matter of 13 seconds.
Crowder’s four-point play with 3:01 left in the third put Miami up by five, and Robinson had a four-point play in the final minute of the quarter to put the Heat up six.
James had 15 points in the second quarter, his eighth quarter this season with at least that many — second in the playoffs — and the Lakers needed them all to keep Miami from building what was briefly looking like a solid lead.
The Heat led by as many as 11 in the second quarter, but James kept the Lakers afloat. Butler had 22 by the break, and Miami took a 60-56 lead into the half.

TIP-INS
Heat: Point guard Goran Dragic (torn left plantar fascia) missed his fourth consecutive game. He was hurt in the first half of Game 1. ... Butler had 22 points in the first half, the second-most in Heat finals history. Dwyane Wade had 24 at halftime of Game 4 of the 2006 finals.
Lakers: James passed Karl Malone for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list — including playoff and regular-season games. ... It was playoff game No. 259 for James, tying Derek Fisher for the most in NBA playoff history.
BUBBLE STATS
Not counting the 33 scrimmages before the seeding-game portion of the regular season resumed on July 30 at Disney, this was the 171st game played in the bubble. Herro and Robinson have appeared in the most, with 28 apiece; several players have appeared in 27 including James, Davis, Green, Crowder, Kyle Kuzma and Iguodala.

Topics: NBA Finals 2020

Suarez says he spent days in tears amid rift with Barcelona

Updated 10 October 2020
Reuters

Suarez says he spent days in tears amid rift with Barcelona

Updated 10 October 2020
Reuters

MADRID: Luis Suarez has said he was reduced to tears by Barcelona’s treatment of him in his final weeks at the club before leaving for La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid and revealed he was not allowed to take part in training matches.

“Those days were very difficult. I cried because of what I was having to go through,” Suarez told the Uruguay national team’s official media after scoring in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Chile in a World Cup qualifier.

“I didn’t take the club’s message that they were looking for a solution for me in order to mix things up very well. I was hurt most of all by the way they did things, because one has to accept it when a cycle comes to an end.”

Suarez became Barca’s third all-time top scorer with 198 goals in six years at the club and helped the team win four La Liga titles, four domestic cups and the 2015 Champions League but was forced out with one year left on his contract.

After being told by new coach Ronald Koeman he was no longer in the team’s plans, he was excluded from the squad for the team’s three pre-season matches before agreeing a switch to Atletico on a free transfer.

“Not everyone knows what happened but the worst thing was going to training and being sent to a different group from everyone else because I was not allowed to play in practice matches,” Suarez said.

“My wife could see how unhappy I was and she wanted to see me smile again and when the chance came to join Atletico I had no doubts.”

Suarez scored two goals in Atletico’s 6-1 win over Granada on his debut before two frustrating goalless draws against Huesca and Villarreal.

The striker, 33, gave a tearful farewell news conference the day before signing for Atletico while Lionel Messi, his old strike partner, hit out at the club’s treatment of the Uruguayan.

“I wasn’t surprised that Messi supported me publicly because I know him too well. He knew the pain I was going through, the feeling that I was being kicked out was what hurt me the most,” added Suarez.

“The way they did things was not right and Leo knows how me and my family suffered.”

Topics: Luis suarez Atletico Madrid

