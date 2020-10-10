Egypt’s September inflation of 3.7% could trigger IMF consultation

You are here

Inflation soared to a peak of 33.0 percent in July 2017 after Egypt implemented IMF austerity measures. (AFP file photo)
  • Egypt earlier committed to consult an IMF technical team if year-on-year inflation fell below 6 percent by the end of September
CAIRO: Egypt’s headline inflation came in at under 4 percent in September, potentially triggering consultations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that could lead to lower interest rates.
Under a one-year, $5.2 billion loan agreement signed in June, Egypt committed to consult an IMF technical team if year-on-year inflation fell below 6 percent by the end of September and the IMF board itself if it fell below 4 percent.
In September, annual urban consumer price inflation edged up to 3.7 percent from 3.4 percent in August, the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS said on Saturday.
The low inflation rate sharpens a dilemma for the central bank: whether to keep interest rates high to sell treasury bills and protect the currency, or lower them to encourage growth in an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some economists have said that if inflation remains low, the IMF could argue the central bank’s monetary committee should consider lowering interest rates when it next meets on Nov. 12.
The slight increase in September inflation went against some analysts’ forecasts, who had expected the headline rate to be kept under pressure by lower food prices. However, CAPMAS said food costs increased by 0.3 percent month-on-month.
The August inflation rate was near the lowest since 2005.
Inflation soared to a peak of 33.0 percent in July 2017 after Egypt implemented IMF austerity measures including a fuel price hike, a 13 percent value-added tax and taxes on tobacco, while halving the value of the currency against the dollar.

Iran’s rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels

  • The US dollar was selling for as much as 304,300 rials on the unofficial market
  • Official exchange rate – used mostly for imports of state-subsidized food and medicine – is 42,000 rials per dollar
The Iranian rial fell to a new low against the US dollar on Saturday as the economy reels under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions.
The dollar was selling for as much as 304,300 rials on the unofficial market, up from 295,940 on Friday, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.
The economic daily Donya-e-Eqtesad’s website gave the dollar rate as 303,300, up 6,000 rials from Friday.
The currency has lost about 56 percent of its value in 2020 as a drop in oil prices has deepened the economic crisis in the country, which also has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East.
The official exchange rate – used mostly for imports of state-subsidized food and medicine – is 42,000 rials per dollar.
The United States on Thursday slapped fresh sanctions on Iran’s financial sector, targeting 18 banks to further choke off Iranian revenues as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran weeks ahead of the US election.
Iranian central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati dismissed the sanctions as political propaganda and played down their practical impact.
“What needs to be decided in this regard was decided two years ago,” Hemmati was quoted as saying by Iranian media. “Therefore, the banks that were party to the agreement with Iran have decided to continue trading with Iran.”
Analysts said the sanctions may further deter European and other foreign banks from working with Iran, even for permitted humanitarian transactions.

