You are here

  • Home
  • Halima Aden gets cozy in new Fall fashion campaign

Halima Aden gets cozy in new Fall fashion campaign

Short Url

https://arab.news/yxbzs

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Halima Aden gets cozy in new Fall fashion campaign

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury US label St. John seems keen to tap into a younger audience with its latest collection — and they are relying on some serious star power to do just that.

Over the weekend, 23-year-old model Halima Aden took to Instagram to share a flurry of campaign photos taken for the fashion house, in which she is seen posing in an ensemble from the Fall collection.

“Ready for the world in my @stjohnknits as we celebrate the launch of their new Fall collection,” the hijab-wearing model captioned one of the posts.

Founded in 1962, the label is best known for its classic wool and rayon yarn knits and Aden showed off a prime example to her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Friday.

The model opted for a high collar, ankle-length knitted dress in a sophisticated shade of cream. The sleek look featured puffed, wrist-length sleeves and was belted at the waist with a thin gold strap. Aden paired the winter-ready look with a matching knotted turban and kept her makeup pared down, smoky and perfect for the fall season.

Sold exclusively online, the new line is a limited-edition capsule collection by former Dior designer Zoe Turner. Turner upped the ante with exaggerated lengths and dramatic drapes while remaining faithful to the fashion house’s core brand pillars — quality fabrics and expert craftsmanship.

“Feeling the power and elegance of femininity with @stjohnknits,” Aden posted on Instagram Stories on Friday.

It has been a busy few weeks for the model, who was recently unveiled as one of the faces of Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2020 global campaign. The US-Somali beauty appears in the new ad campaign alongside a diverse cast of other top models, including Dilone, Alton Mason, Soo Joo Park and more.

Aden made her runway debut at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show during New York Fashion Week in 2017. She went on to become the first Muslim woman wearing a hijab to grace the cover of several publications, including British Vogue, and has walked in various fashion weeks in New York, London and Paris. Aden has also appeared in a number of ad campaigns for prestigious brands, such as Fenty Beauty and Nike. 

Aden, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before immigrating to the United States with her family aged six, was also appointed as the new Chief Coconut Officer for the coconut water brand Vita Coco’s Vita Coco Project, an initiative founded in 2014 which helps to build the communities they source their coconuts from.

Topics: Halima Aden

A Saudi fashion label plans ahead for a coronavirus downturn

Updated 10 October 2020
Keith J Fernandez

A Saudi fashion label plans ahead for a coronavirus downturn

  • COVID-19 has pummeled the world of fashion, clearing catwalks and emptying workshops and showrooms
  • To weather the anticipated storm, heritage fashion brand Abadia is seeking to add value for customers
Updated 10 October 2020
Keith J Fernandez

DUBAI: The way Saudi entrepreneur Shahd Al-Shehail tells it, the businesses that will survive — and thrive — in the new normal will be those that offer added value. As consumers seek stronger justifications to part with their money in the coronavirus-fueled downturn, her heritage fashion label Abadia could deliver just that edge.

“I believe if we aren’t adding anything new or original to the work we’re doing, there’s no point in doing it. The world doesn’t need more clothes per se,” she said.

While developments such as online retail and drop-shipping have allowed more designers to launch their own fashion labels, business success in the sector is paradoxically harder than ever.

“Even before the pandemic, it was quite hard to set up a successful fashion brand. The market was really quite oversaturated,” said Al-Shehail.

The 34-year-old fashion designer, from Al-Mubarraz in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region, hopes to make a difference with an ethical luxury label that marries traditional crafts with contemporary silhouettes for today’s urban nomads.

Sadu, the geometric weave characteristic of Bedouin societies across the Middle East, has been a mainstay of the line since it was launched in 2016. A recent collection reinterpreted naqda, a classic technique where thin strands of metal are embroidered onto lightweight fabrics such as silk and tulle.

Meanwhile, the farwa, a floor-length winter coat conventionally worn by men, has become the brand’s signature piece. Floaty but structured, Abadia farwas seem to echo the roles modern Middle Eastern women are carving out for themselves.

The robes have topped regional shopping lists since Jordan’s Queen Rania was photographed wearing one to her daughter’s graduation from the British military academy Sandhurst.

Yet, interwoven into every piece is an equally beautiful backstory. Abadia garments are hand-embroidered largely within Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qassim administrative region, where the company has helped to improve the livelihoods of about 45 traditional artisans, raising their income by 40 percent, Al-Shehail says.

*****

READ MORE: How Arabian design scene is moving from product to purpose

*****

“These are mostly older women who hadn’t taught their craft to the next generation because they didn’t see the economic benefit of passing on those skills,” she said.

Because regional consumers are often motivated by compassion, craftspeople experience significant income volatility. Demand peaks during Ramadan, but declines to next to nothing over the rest of the year.

“We wanted to help elevate Middle Eastern crafts in the same way that French or Italian traditions are celebrated, while at the same time safeguarding our heritage and the storytelling behind it,” Al-Shehail said.

“At a fundamental level, I believe we cannot ask artists to preserve any craft — or our heritage — if we don’t give them economic incentives to continue.”

Like everyone else in the fashion industry, Al-Shehail has battled economic problems of her own since COVID-19 appeared, clearing runways and emptying workshops and showrooms alike around the world.

“Looking at the rest of the industry, we haven’t seen that huge a decline in orders. Nor have we seen any growth, but we’ve had new orders from new geographies, particularly the US,” she said. The coronavirus has allowed her team to take a step back and think about aspects of the business that they do not usually spend time on, such as broadening their marketing outreach and developing deeper relationships with their customers.

In particular, the same long-term financial planning and calculated risk-taking that helped Abadia to break even in its first year of business will help it retain its full-time staff and freelancers.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, we sat down and forecast our business to the end of the year, that we’ll be able to keep everybody on board. We’ve always focused on growing the business organically, on making sure we never put our artisans and employees at risk,” she said.

“Every business has a different strategy, but for us the goal has been to build long-term sustainability. I don’t come from a place of liquidity and I’m not investing my dad’s money. So, it was important to define three-year, five-year and 10-year goals.

“The fashion industry is a very tough industry, it’s a very saturated industry, and it’s important to build businesses that are growing sustainably and in a financially sound way,” she said. 

---------------------------

This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus fashion Editor’s Choice

Related

Lifestyle
Drake supports Lebanon with his fashion line
Lifestyle
Arabs in Paris showroom to highlight Mideast talent at fashion week

Latest updates

Halima Aden gets cozy in new Fall fashion campaign
Egypt’s September inflation of 3.7% could trigger IMF consultation
Czechs mull lockdown amid fastest coronavirus spike in Europe
Iran’s rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels
Malaysia Airlines may have to shut down if restructuring plan fails

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.