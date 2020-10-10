You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Strikes and storms

Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Strikes and storms

  • Hurricane Delta led to a outage of about 90 percent of production, the main contributor to price rises
Faisal Faeq

Crude oil prices recovered to above the $40 barrier for both benchmarks after sharp falls a week earlier. Brent crude advanced to $42.85 per barrel while WTI gained to $40.60 per barrel.

It represented a substantial uplift in an otherwise tight trading range environment.

The Brent/WTI price spread rose to $2.25 per barrel, which means that both benchmarks are moving in parallel momentum.

Hurricane Delta led to a huge outage of about 90 percent of production (or about 5 million barrels per day of medium sour crude oil) from the US Gulf of Mexico.This was the main contributor to the rise in prices over the week.

Although latest data from the EIA showed that US crude oil production hit a nine-week high of 11 million barrels per day (bpd), that may not have yet reflected the shutdown of offshore oil platformsr. This type of crude oil is mostly used for middle distillate refined petroleum products such as diesel and Jet kerosene. As long as travel by road and air remains impacted by the coronavirus, refining margins for such products also remain under pressure.

The next test will come as refineries prepare to process crude for heating fuel as the market awaits signs of whether a severe or mild winter is coming.

Though the global oil market in general and the US oil market in particular have already factored in such output shutdowns and reduced refinery runs, the bigger worry is the growing uncertainty around the second wave of the coronavirus that has forced some countries to consider reverting to either full or partial lockdowns.

The likely fallout for air travel, which is already in a parlous state and accounts for almost 8 percent of global oil demand, is a concern.

An oil industry strike in Norway also helped to buoy prices, however it is unlikely to figure next week after a pay deal was reached.

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Topics: WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

WFP chief seeks millions from donors for food

Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
AP

WFP chief seeks millions from donors for food

  • David Beasley’s plea comes as UN agency awarded Nobel Peace Prize on Friday
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Even before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), World Food Programme (WFP) chief David Beasley was warning the world would face its worst humanitarian crisis in 2020 since the Second World War.

That was due to wars in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, locust swarms in Africa, frequent natural disasters, and economic crises including in Lebanon, Congo, Sudan and Ethiopia. Then came COVID-19 which quickly became a pandemic, escalating the need for food — and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says it is still not under control.

Beasley, who caught COVID-19 in April, has spent the months since he recovered reaching out to world leaders and visiting stricken countries with a new warning: Millions of people are closer to starvation because of the deadly combination of conflict, climate change and the pandemic.

He said the WFP and its partners were going all out to reach as many as 138 million people this year, “the biggest scale-up in our history.”

Beasley urged donors, including governments and institutions, to help, and he made a special appeal to the more than 2,000 billionaires in the world, with a combined net worth of $8 trillion, to open their bank accounts.

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to the UN food agency was not just a tribute to its work in this COVID-ravaged year, but as the Nobel committee made clear it was also a plea for unity and multilateral cooperation to tackle global challenges as the WFP has done.

Beasley called the award “a humbling, moving recognition of the work of WFP staff who lay their lives on the line every day to bring food and assistance for close to 100 million hungry children, women and men across the world — people whose lives are often brutally torn apart by instability, insecurity and conflict.”

He also paid tribute to the agency’s government, organizations and private sector partners.

“Every one of the 690 million hungry people in the world today has the right to live peacefully and without hunger,” Beasley said.

While the food crisis is mainly the result of conflict, Beasley said in April that he raised the prospect of a hunger pandemic because of the economic impact of COVID-19.

He told the UN Security Council last month that 30 million people who rely solely on the WFP for food would die without help, and that the WFP needed $4.9 billion to feed them for a year.

“We’re doing just about all we can do to stop the dam from bursting,” Beasley said. “But, without the resources we need, a wave of hunger and famine still threatens to sweep across the globe. It will overwhelm nations ... already weakened by years of conflict and instability.”

The WFP’s logistics operation is key to delivering food to tens of millions, and lockdowns and closed borders have created immense difficulties for the agency.

Beasley has stressed containment measures needed to be balanced with keeping supply chains open, having expressed concern over shutdowns impeding food and medical deliveries.

“There is a grave danger that many more people will die from the broader economic and social consequences of COVID-19 than from the virus itself, especially in Africa,” he previously stated.

Topics: World Food Programme (WFP) Nobel Peace Prize

