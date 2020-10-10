You are here

Listen to your people, C20 host tells world leaders

The summit’s agenda had 65 discussion sessions and workshops, in which the more than 380 speakers included representatives of the governments of twenty countries. (Supplied)
Listen to your people, C20 host tells world leaders

  • King Salman receives C20 final statement through his representative
  • Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the minister of energy, participated in a special dialogue on the future of green energy
RIYADH: Governments should ensure their people’s voices are heard, the Saudi co-chair of the C20 “virtual” summit said on Saturday.

Dania Al-Maeena was wrapping up the C20, the civil society engagement group for the G20 countries, during a virtual meeting from Oct. 6 to 10, with more than 20,000 participants from 109 countries.

Saudi Arabia is host of this year's G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled on November 21-22, 2020.

“We must always listen to voices without discrimination or proxy,” she said. “Rules-based, fair and solidarity-driven multilateralism is our best way to tackle our complex cross-border problems.”
The C20 said civil society was being “sidelined from global and local decision-making.” 

It urged G20 leaders to “adopt just policies for an inclusive recovery, restore faith in multilateralism, and attend immediately to the climate and ecological crisis.”

According to the C20 website, the group “provides a platform of Civil Society Organizations around the world to bring forth a non-government and non-business voice” and “provides a space through which CSOs can contribute in a structured and sustained manner to the G20.”

The summit’s agenda had 65 discussion sessions and workshops, in which the more than 380 speakers included representatives of the governments of twenty countries, international civil society organizations and specialized international organizations, as well as experts and decision-makers.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the minister of energy, participated in a special dialogue on the future of green energy.

A number of representatives of the Saudi presidency of the G20 countries also took part in the summit, including Fahd Al-Mubarak, minister of state; Munir Al-Desouki, assistant minister of communications and information technology; and Abdul Aziz Al-Rasheed, assistant minister of finance for international affairs and macro-financial policies.

The work of the summit was concluded when the Minister of Human  Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi received the final statement of the Contact Group on behalf of King Salman during a meeting with the steering and advisory committees of the C20 group.

Topics: Civil Society 20 (C20) G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 G20 Riyadh

Fragile truce holds in Nagorno-Karabakh

Updated 11 October 2020
Agencies

Fragile truce holds in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • Armenia said Azeri forces launched a new attack five minutes after the truce took hold
Updated 11 October 2020
Agencies

STEPANAKERT: Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Saturday of breaching a fragile cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, minutes after it came into effect at noon.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Armenian forces had carried out attacks on the frontline and shelled populated areas. “Armenia is blatantly violating the cease-fire regime,” the ministry said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan of shelling a settlement inside Armenia, and ethnic Armenian forces in Karabakh said Azeri forces had launched a new offensive five minutes after the truce took hold.

Nevertheless, there was little sign of the level of violence that has killed hundreds since renewed fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh began on Sept. 27. The mountainous enclave is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

The cease-fire followed 10 hours of talks in Moscow mediated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said the two sides were now trying to reach a political settlement, but that there would be further fighting. “We’ll go to the very end and get what rightfully belongs to us,” he said.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said it was using all diplomatic channels to try to support the truce, and Nagorno-Karabakh’s Foreign Ministry accused Azerbaijan of using the talks as cover to prepare for more military action.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, said Russia would press for peace. “For Russia, the most important issues are the security of its borders from militants …  and Turkey’s rising role in the region,” he said. “This means Moscow can’t walk away … and allow a war to rage.”

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh

