You are here

  • Home
  • WHO draws attention to Rohingya mental health issues

WHO draws attention to Rohingya mental health issues

A Rohingya refugee youth carries relief materials at a refugee camp in Ukhia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v3bxj

Updated 11 October 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

WHO draws attention to Rohingya mental health issues

  • Past trauma and COVID-19 adding to problems
Updated 11 October 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: More than 20 percent of Bangladesh’s Rohingya refugees are struggling with mental health issues, a grim result of the abuse and trauma suffered in Myanmar, an official from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.

The statistics were shared on World Mental Health Day, which is marked on Oct. 10 every year, and seeks to highlight the plight of nearly a million Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee camp.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and shared by the WHO, there were 14,819 consultations for mental health conditions registered by the district health department among the Rohingya in 2019. 

From January to now the figure has jumped to nearly 20,000.

Most cases were addressed by healthcare centers at the camps, where Rohingya patients were given counseling and treatment.

“In the aftermath of a crisis, one person in five (22 percent) is estimated to have depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia,” WHO spokesperson Catalin Bercaru told Arab News. “The psychosocial and social impacts of emergencies may be acute in the short term, but they can also undermine the long-term mental health and psychosocial well-being of the affected populations.” 

The Rohingya have endured decades of abuse and trauma in Myanmar, beginning in the 1970s when hundreds of thousands sought refuge in Bangladesh.

Between 1989 and 1991 an additional 250,000 fled when a military crackdown followed a popular uprising and Burma was renamed Myanmar. In 1992, Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed on a repatriation deal that led to thousands of Rohingya returning to Rakhine state. The exodus to Bangladesh resumed a few years ago.

“Our houses were burnt down by the military,” 42-year-old refugee Mostafa Ahmed told Arab News. “They took away my two younger brothers who never returned. I can't sleep at night. My memories in Rakhine haunt me. I have no words to console my parents over the irreparable losses of their sons.”

Another refugee, 31-year-old Amina B, said she continuously re-lived the horror of the atrocities she was subjected to. She asked that her full name not be disclosed.

“I was gang-raped by a group of people,” she told Arab News. “They thought I was dead and left me inside my home. When I returned to my senses, I found myself surrounded by my neighbors in my yard. They took away my husband on that day, and I never met him again. After one week, along with a few of my neighbors, I started walking toward Bangladesh. It took me eight days to reach Cox's Bazar.”

Children also remember the dark days before fleeing to Bangladesh. Morium Akter was 10 when she lost her father.

“I lost my father in front of my eyes,” Akter told Arab News. “The military shot him … I still remember his last words to me: ‘Stay safe my little angel.’” 

She, along with her mother and three brothers, are trying to rebuild their lives at the refugee camps.

Bercaru said that while the WHO had trained at least 8,000 doctors and 1,000 nurses for mental health-related ailments in the past two years, the problems were increasing among “emergency-affected populations” with the COVID-19 pandemic expected to have a “massive impact” on people’s mental well-being.

As of Friday, nearly 276 Rohingya had tested for coronavirus, with eight deaths reported.

“To date, 291 professionals working in the camps and government facilities have benefited from the training,” Bercaru added.

The WHO said the more worrying factor that emerged during consultations and treatment was that children were found to be one of the most vulnerable groups among the refugees.

According to UNICEF, there are around 470,000 children in the camps at Cox's Bazar, including some who suffer from mental health issues.

Bercaru said the WHO had formed a special task force to address this problem, with activities focusing on the promotion of well-being.

Topics: WHO Rohingya refugees Myanmar

Related

World
Myanmar election app goes offline, has been criticized over label for Rohingya
Special
World
Rohingya repatriation talks reach stalemate

Fragile truce holds in Nagorno-Karabakh

Updated 29 min 27 sec ago
Agencies

Fragile truce holds in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • Armenia said Azeri forces launched a new attack five minutes after the truce took hold
Updated 29 min 27 sec ago
Agencies

STEPANAKERT: Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Saturday of breaching a fragile cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, minutes after it came into effect at noon.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Armenian forces had carried out attacks on the frontline and shelled populated areas. “Armenia is blatantly violating the cease-fire regime,” the ministry said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan of shelling a settlement inside Armenia, and ethnic Armenian forces in Karabakh said Azeri forces had launched a new offensive five minutes after the truce took hold.

Nevertheless, there was little sign of the level of violence that has killed hundreds since renewed fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh began on Sept. 27. The mountainous enclave is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

The cease-fire followed 10 hours of talks in Moscow mediated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said the two sides were now trying to reach a political settlement, but that there would be further fighting. “We’ll go to the very end and get what rightfully belongs to us,” he said.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said it was using all diplomatic channels to try to support the truce, and Nagorno-Karabakh’s Foreign Ministry accused Azerbaijan of using the talks as cover to prepare for more military action.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, said Russia would press for peace. “For Russia, the most important issues are the security of its borders from militants …  and Turkey’s rising role in the region,” he said. “This means Moscow can’t walk away … and allow a war to rage.”

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh

Related

World
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Update
World
Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 350 since start of conflict

Latest updates

Fragile truce holds in Nagorno-Karabakh
Explosives-laden drone launched by Houthis intercepted in Saudi city of Najran
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Bandar sets the record straight on the Palestinian question
Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections
What We Are Reading Today: War; How Conflict Shaped Us by Margaret MacMillan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.