Updated 11 October 2020
Osamah Al-Henaki is the co-sherpa of the Civil Society 20 (C20), one of the eight independent engagement groups of the G20. He is also the local lead for the International Financial Architecture (IFA) working group in 2020.
Additionally, he is a director for policy design and advocacy at the King Khalid Foundation, where he co-leads the foundation’s efforts in advocating for developing social protection policies, poverty and inequality research, with an emphasis on SDG alignment, international taxation and progressive fiscal policies.
Previously, Al-Henaki worked as a diplomat for the Saudi Foreign Ministry covering European politics and bilateral relations and was trained at the UN in multilateral engagements. He also worked as an adviser for the oversight and human rights committee at the Saudi Shoura Council.
Al-Henaki attained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science and government from the University of Nebraska at Omaha between 2009 and 2014. He also completed his J-PAL Executive Education in Social Policy/Program Impact Evaluation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2018. In 2012, he completed his summer program in Russian-EU relations from the University of Tartu, Estonia.
He completed his summer program in European politics and economy from Utrecht University also in 2012.
During the recent C20 virtual summit, Al-Henaki said: “Taxation is not only a fiscal policy, it’s a social policy with a direct link to inequality, it’s a development policy affecting public spending on health and education, it’s even a foreign policy affecting how countries cooperate or compete to share taxing rights and combat tax evasion.”

 

RIYADH: Houthi "terrorists" in Yemen launched a bomb-laden drone early Sunday toward the southern Saudi city of Najran, but it was shot down, the Arab coalition command said.

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the coalition, said the drone was aimed at civilian targets in the city.

"The terrorist Houthi militia launched it in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians in the city of Najran," Al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Sunday's drone attack followed another one on Saturday that was also intercepted by Saudi Air Defense Forces.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia had been accused of continuing to supply weapons to Houthi militias in Yemen through a base in Somalia.

The arms traffic has continued despite the naval blockade imposed on Yemen by the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government as well as by the US Navy.

A gang of arms smugglers captured last month has revealed that the Houthis exploit poverty in Yemen to recruit fishermen as weapons smugglers, and send fighters to Iran for military training under cover of “humanitarian” flights from Yemen to Oman, the gang said.

 

 

