What We Are Reading Today: War; How Conflict Shaped Us by Margaret MacMillan

Updated 11 October 2020
War: How Conflict Shaped Us is a historical study of the effects of war on many societal levels. 

The internationally renowned historian and bestselling author of Paris 1919, Margaret MacMillan, contemplates the existence of war: Why it occurs, and what it says about human nature.

“Drawing on lessons from classical history as well as analysis of modern warfare from all parts of the globe, MacMillan reveals the many faces of war — the way it shapes our past, our future, our views of the world, and our very conception of ourselves,” said a review in goodreads.com.

It said that MacMillan “looks at the ways in which war has shaped human history and how, in turn, changes in political organization, technology, or ideologies have affected how and why we fight.” 

MacMillan is a Canadian historian and professor at the University of Oxford.

She is the former provost of Trinity College and professor of history at the University of Toronto and previously at Ryerson University. 

A leading expert on history and international relations, MacMillan is a commentator in the media.

Author: David Michaelis

Prizewinning bestselling author David Michaelis presents a breakthrough portrait of Eleanor Roosevelt, America’s longest-serving First Lady, an avatar of democracy whose ever-expanding agency as diplomat, activist, and humanitarian made her one of the world’s most widely admired and influential women.
“Drawing on new research, Michaelis’s riveting portrait is not just a comprehensive biography of a major American figure, but the story of an American ideal: How our freedom is always a choice. Eleanor rediscovers a model of what is noble and evergreen in the American character, a model we need today more than ever,” said a review in goodreads.com.
The review added: “The author spends a great deal of time focusing on Eleanor’s early years and details how her experiences influence her throughout her life. The story can be tedious at times but will leave you with a better understanding and appreciation for Eleanor Roosevelt.”
Eleanor’s public story began in 1921, when Franklin D. Roosevelt came down with polio. The disease robbed him of his ability to walk, and Eleanor became his legs.

What We Are Reading Today: War; How Conflict Shaped Us by Margaret MacMillan

