What We Are Reading Today: War; How Conflict Shaped Us by Margaret MacMillan

War: How Conflict Shaped Us is a historical study of the effects of war on many societal levels.

The internationally renowned historian and bestselling author of Paris 1919, Margaret MacMillan, contemplates the existence of war: Why it occurs, and what it says about human nature.

“Drawing on lessons from classical history as well as analysis of modern warfare from all parts of the globe, MacMillan reveals the many faces of war — the way it shapes our past, our future, our views of the world, and our very conception of ourselves,” said a review in goodreads.com.

It said that MacMillan “looks at the ways in which war has shaped human history and how, in turn, changes in political organization, technology, or ideologies have affected how and why we fight.”

MacMillan is a Canadian historian and professor at the University of Oxford.

She is the former provost of Trinity College and professor of history at the University of Toronto and previously at Ryerson University.

A leading expert on history and international relations, MacMillan is a commentator in the media.