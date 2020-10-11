You are here

  • Home
  • Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections

Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Saturday. (Photo/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/65p48

Updated 11 October 2020
Daoud Kuttab

Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections

  • Lauder was known to have been close with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump
Updated 11 October 2020
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: American billionaire Ron Lauder made an unannounced visit to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Lauder, who is the head of the American Jewish Congress, arrived on a Jordanian helicopter and held a long meeting with the Palestinian president before returning to Jordan.  
Hussein Sheikh, a senior member of the Fatah Central Committee, confirmed Lauder’s visit via Twitter.
A source in the president’s office told Arab News that the meeting focused on Palestinian-Israeli talks and the upcoming Palestinian elections, set to benefit the Palestine Liberation Organization. The source claimed that Abbas said the Palestinian position is independent and will not be connected to any political axis.
Abbas has offered to attend an international conference early in 2021 and has regularly refused any negotiations based on the peace plan promoted by US President Donald Trump.
Lauder was known to have been close with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump.

Topics: Palestine 2020 US Election UAE-Israel relations

Related

Middle-East
Palestine’s Mahmoud Abbas asks UN for international peace conference next year
Special
Middle-East
Ashrawi urges American Arabs to unify for Palestine

UAE’s Gargash says Turkey’s army in Qatar is an element of instability in region

Updated 10 October 2020
Arab News

UAE’s Gargash says Turkey’s army in Qatar is an element of instability in region

  • The Turkish military presence in the Arab Gulf is an emergency and reinforces polarization, Gargash said
  • Erdogan visited Qatar on Wednesday and met with the country’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani
Updated 10 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The presence of Turkey’s army in Qatar is an “element of instability in the region,” the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs said on Saturday.
“The Turkish military presence in the Arab Gulf is an emergency... It reinforces polarization, and it does not take into account the sovereignty of states and the interests of the Gulf countries and its peoples,” Anwar Gargash tweeted.
Commenting on a statement made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his recent visit to Qatar, Gargash said that Turkey’s army is not working toward stability in the region as the President claimed.
“The statement of the Turkish President during his visit to Qatar, in which he indicates that his army is working toward the stability of all Gulf states, is inconsistent with Turkey’s regional role, and the evidence (for this) is numerous,” the minister said.
Gargash added that the statement is an attempt to divert attention away from the economic reasons for the president’s visit.
Erdogan visited Qatar on Wednesday and met with the country’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Topics: Qatar Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Related

Middle-East
UAE’s Gargash: Turkey sees strategic space for historical dreams in the Arab world
Middle-East
Qatar World Cup faces fresh scrutiny over virus ‘cover-up’

Latest updates

Fragile truce holds in Nagorno-Karabakh
Explosives-laden drone launched by Houthis intercepted in Saudi city of Najran
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Bandar sets the record straight on the Palestinian question
Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections
What We Are Reading Today: War; How Conflict Shaped Us by Margaret MacMillan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.