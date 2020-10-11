Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections

AMMAN: American billionaire Ron Lauder made an unannounced visit to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Lauder, who is the head of the American Jewish Congress, arrived on a Jordanian helicopter and held a long meeting with the Palestinian president before returning to Jordan.
Hussein Sheikh, a senior member of the Fatah Central Committee, confirmed Lauder’s visit via Twitter.
A source in the president’s office told Arab News that the meeting focused on Palestinian-Israeli talks and the upcoming Palestinian elections, set to benefit the Palestine Liberation Organization. The source claimed that Abbas said the Palestinian position is independent and will not be connected to any political axis.
Abbas has offered to attend an international conference early in 2021 and has regularly refused any negotiations based on the peace plan promoted by US President Donald Trump.
Lauder was known to have been close with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump.
