You are here

  • Home
  • Dozens stage attack on police station in Paris suburb

Dozens stage attack on police station in Paris suburb

This file photo taken on July 4, 2011 shows a view of the police headquarters in Champigny-sur-Marne, east of Paris. Around forty people attacked the police station in Champigny-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne) on October 10, 2020 evening with fireworks mortars, without causing any casualties, AFP reports. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c24yc

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Dozens stage attack on police station in Paris suburb

  • Nobody was arrested, but images showed smashed windows at the police station and damaged cars
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: About 40 unidentified people armed with metal bars and using fireworks as mortars tried to storm a French police station in the Paris suburbs on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.
“Violent attack last night on the police station of Champigny with mortar shots and various projectiles. No police officer was injured,” the Paris police headquarters said on Twitter.
The police posted a video showing a barrage of fireworks going off in the direction of the police station in Champigny-sur-Marne, about 15 km (nine miles) southeast of central Paris. The armed people attempted to force entry into the station, but failed to do so.
Nobody was arrested, but images showed smashed windows at the police station and damaged cars.
The motive for the attack, the third on this police station in two years, was not immediately clear. The police station is located in a housing estate area known for drug trafficking and deemed by authorities as a high-priority district for order to be restored.
“It was an organized attack of about 40 people who wanted to do battle,” Champigny Mayor Laurent Jeanne told BFM. “For a few days it has been tense with people who have a certain willingness to do battle with the police. It’s anti-police sentiment. We weren’t far off from a disaster.”
A spate of public safety incidents across France since the end of the COVID-19 lockdown in mid-May has put the government on heightened alert for increases in crime amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
President Emmanuel Macron, who faces a presidential election in less than two years, has been criticized by opponents over crime and public safety since he took power in 2017 and opinion polls show that the public see his government as weakest on those issues.

Topics: France

Related

Update
Middle-East
France to hold aid conference for Lebanon in November
Middle-East
EU must stand firm regarding Turkey, says France’s Beaune

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un throws down gauntlet with huge new ICBM

Updated 43 min 57 sec ago
AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un throws down gauntlet with huge new ICBM

  • Analysts concur it is the largest road-mobile, liquid-fueled missile anywhere in the world
  • ICBM ‘clearly aimed at overwhelming the US missile defense system in Alaska’
Updated 43 min 57 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: The gargantuan new missile North Korea put on show at a military parade is an explicit threat to US defenses and an implicit challenge to both the current and next American president, analysts say, warning Pyongyang could test the weapon next year.
Leader Kim Jong Un watched the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) roll through Kim Il Sung square – named after his grandfather – in Pyongyang at the climax of an unprecedented night-time parade on Saturday.
Analysts concurred that it was the largest road-mobile, liquid-fueled missile anywhere in the world, and was highly likely to be designed to carry multiple warheads in independent re-entry vehicles (MIRVs).
Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies said it was “clearly aimed at overwhelming the US missile defense system in Alaska.”
If the ICBM carried three or four warheads, he added on Twitter, the US would need to spend around $1 billion on 12-16 interceptors to defend against each missile.
“At that cost, I am pretty sure North Korea can add warheads faster than we can add interceptors.”
The missile was estimated at 24 meters long and 2.5 meters in diameter, which specialist Markus Schiller said was big enough to carry 100 tons of fuel, which would take hours to load.
It was so big and heavy that it was practically unusable, he added: “You can’t move this thing fueled, and you can’t fill it at the launch site.
“This thing makes absolutely no sense at all, except for threat equation games, like sending the message of ‘we now have a mobile ICBM with MIRVs, be very afraid’.”
North Korea watchers regularly caution that the devices Pyongyang puts on show at its parades may be mock-ups or models, and there is no proof they work until they are tested.
But the missile was carried on an enormous and previously unseen 11-axle transporter-erector-launcher, far larger than the eight-axle Chinese-made vehicles the North has employed so far.
“The truck may be a scarier story than the missile,” said Melissa Hanham of the Open Nuclear Network.
“If the DPRK is indigenously producing their own chassis, then there is less of a constraint on the number of ICBMs they can launch.”
Shortly before being inaugurated in 2017, Donald Trump tweeted that North Korea developing a weapon capable of reaching parts of the US “won’t happen!.”
He spent the first year of his presidency – which saw the North launch an ICBM with the range to do exactly that – in an escalating war of words with Kim before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance developed between them.
But nuclear negotiations have been deadlocked since the collapse of their Hanoi summit early last year over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.
The ICBM was proof that the North had continued to develop its arsenal throughout the diplomatic process, analysts said, and gave Pyongyang greater heft to demand a return to the negotiating table.
“Like it or not North Korea is a nuclear power and is probably the third nuclear power which is capable of striking American cities, third after Russia and China,” Andrei Lankov of Korea Risk Group said.
Kim was sending the US a message that the North’s capabilities were improving and that “if you don’t want to make a deal now, sometime later you will have to make a deal which will be worse for you, the international community,” he added.

Topics: North Korea Kim Jong Un

Related

World
North Korea celebrates party anniversary amid economic woes
World
North Korea flouting nuclear sanctions: UN report

Latest updates

Dozens stage attack on police station in Paris suburb
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un throws down gauntlet with huge new ICBM
UAE in talks to sign sport sector agreement with Spain
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Sudan reforms
Gas explosion flattens building, kills at least 2 in southwest Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.