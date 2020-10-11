You are here

Turkey backs down after international outcry over inaccurate COVID-19 figures

A woman wearing a protective face mask travels on a ferry over the Bosphorus as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Istanbul, Turkey September 30, 2020. (Reuters)
AP

  • Ankara was criticized for only releasing figures for patients showing symptoms of infection
  • Medical groups and opposition parties had long questioned the accuracy of the statistics
ANKARA: Turkey will start to report its total number of coronavirus cases later this week, the country’s health minister said in an interview published Sunday, after Ankara was criticized for only releasing figures for patients showing symptoms of infection.
Fahrettin Koca told the newspaper Hurriyet that asymptomatic cases would be included in Turkey’s published data from Oct. 15, which would be shared with the World Health Organization.
Last month, the minister revealed Turkey had been publishing only the daily number of patients displaying symptoms of COVID-19. This led to criticism from medical groups and opposition parties that had long questioned the accuracy of the statistics.
Turkey’s latest daily figures from Saturday showed 1,649 new patients and 56 deaths. It has reported more than 334,000 patients since the outbreak started, and 8,778 fatalities.

