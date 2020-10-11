RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 323 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new infections since April.
Of the new cases, 64 were announced in Madinah, 27 in Riyadh, 21 in Hufof, 17 in Hail, 13 in Jazan, eight in Dammam and eight in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 325,330 after 593 more patients recovered from the virus.
More than 5,000 people have now died from the coronavirus disease in Saudi Arabia with 25 new fatalities announced on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April
https://arab.news/vd4cy
Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 325,330
- More than 5,000 people have now died from the coronavirus disease in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 323 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new infections since April.