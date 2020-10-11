Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

Explosives-laden drone launched by Houthis intercepted in Saudi city of Najran

RIYADH: Houthi "terrorists" in Yemen launched a bomb-laden drone early Sunday toward the southern Saudi city of Najran, but it was shot down, the Arab coalition command said.

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the coalition, said the drone was aimed at civilian targets in the city.

"The terrorist Houthi militia launched it in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians in the city of Najran," Al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Sunday's drone attack followed another one on Saturday that was also intercepted by Saudi Air Defense Forces.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia had been accused of continuing to supply weapons to Houthi militias in Yemen through a base in Somalia.

The arms traffic has continued despite the naval blockade imposed on Yemen by the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government as well as by the US Navy.

A gang of arms smugglers captured last month has revealed that the Houthis exploit poverty in Yemen to recruit fishermen as weapons smugglers, and send fighters to Iran for military training under cover of “humanitarian” flights from Yemen to Oman, the gang said.