You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

Saudi Arabia recorded 323 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new infections since April. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vd4cy

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 325,330
  • More than 5,000 people have now died from the coronavirus disease in Saudi Arabia
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 323 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new infections since April.
Of the new cases, 64 were announced in Madinah, 27 in Riyadh, 21 in Hufof, 17 in Hail, 13 in Jazan, eight in Dammam and eight in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 325,330 after 593 more patients recovered from the virus.
More than 5,000 people have now died from the coronavirus disease in Saudi Arabia with 25 new fatalities announced on Sunday.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

World
Britain is at a coronavirus tipping point, says deputy chief medical officer
World
India coronavirus cases cross 7 million as experts warn of complacency

Explosives-laden drone launched by Houthis intercepted in Saudi city of Najran

Updated 11 October 2020
Arab News

Explosives-laden drone launched by Houthis intercepted in Saudi city of Najran

Updated 11 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Houthi "terrorists" in Yemen launched a bomb-laden drone early Sunday toward the southern Saudi city of Najran, but it was shot down, the Arab coalition command said.

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the coalition, said the drone was aimed at civilian targets in the city.

"The terrorist Houthi militia launched it in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians in the city of Najran," Al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Sunday's drone attack followed another one on Saturday that was also intercepted by Saudi Air Defense Forces.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia had been accused of continuing to supply weapons to Houthi militias in Yemen through a base in Somalia.

The arms traffic has continued despite the naval blockade imposed on Yemen by the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government as well as by the US Navy.

A gang of arms smugglers captured last month has revealed that the Houthis exploit poverty in Yemen to recruit fishermen as weapons smugglers, and send fighters to Iran for military training under cover of “humanitarian” flights from Yemen to Oman, the gang said.

 

 

Topics: Houthi militia Houthi drone attack

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi air defenses shoot down Houthi drone
Special
Middle-East
Yemen army captures key military base from Houthis

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April
Turkey promises COVID-19 numbers change after international outcry over inaccurate figures
Iraq militia claims halt to attacks on US forces
Libya to resume oil production at largest field amid talks
Supermodel Iman on hand as Zendaya nabs fashion award

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.