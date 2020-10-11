You are here

Emir and crown prince of Kuwait receive letters from King Salman and crown prince

Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd. (SPA)
Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, delivered by Prince Turki. (SPA)
Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives a letter from King Salman on Sunday, delivered by Prince Turki. (SPA)
  • The letters were delivered by Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd at the Seif Palace in Kuwait City
RIYADH: Kuwait’s new emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a letter from King Salman on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the country’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The letters were delivered by Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd at the Seif Palace in Kuwait City.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister holds call with Azerbaijani counterpart

  • They discussed bilateral relations and the conflict with Armenia
Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Sunday from his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and areas of joint cooperation.

The call also dealt with developments in the conflict with Armenia and a number of issues of common concern.
Clashes broke out in July between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. I was the heaviest fighting since a 1994 cease-fire.

