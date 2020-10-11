Emir and crown prince of Kuwait receive letters from King Salman and crown prince

RIYADH: Kuwait’s new emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a letter from King Salman on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the country’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The letters were delivered by Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd at the Seif Palace in Kuwait City.
