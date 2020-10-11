You are here

Saudi Arabia thwarts several bids to smuggle tons of drugs in 2020

Security patrols in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Jazan region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 55 kg of hashish. (SPA)
Security patrols in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Jazan region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 55 kg of hashish. (SPA)
  • Security officials in Jazan foiled attempt to smuggle 55kg of hashish
  • Border guards also stopped almost 45,000 people entering the Kingdom illegally
RIYADH: Security patrols in south-west Saudi Arabia’s foiled an attempt to smuggle 55 kilograms of hashish into the Kingdom
The drugs were hidden in a vehicle belonging to a company registered in Jazan, the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.
The driver, a Sudanese national, was arrested.
Meanwhile, Saudi border guards said they had managed to thwart attempts to smuggle 16,650 tons of hash, 685 tons of khat, and almost 1.4 million amphetamine tablets in the year ending August 2020.
More than 5,000 people suspected of smuggling and transporting the narcotics across the Kingdom’s borders during that time were arrested.
Saudi border guards’ spokesperson, Lt. Col. Mesfer bin Ghanam Al-Quraini said they seized 2,183 different weapons, around 800,000 rounds of ammunition, and more than 60 items of explosives.
Border guards also stopped almost 45,000 people entering the Kingdom illegally in those 12 months.
“The border guards are continuing with determination and firmness to protect the security of the Kingdom’s borders from every attempt targeting its security, stability and capabilities,” Lt. Col. Al-Quraini said.

Emir and crown prince of Kuwait receive letters from King Salman and crown prince

Emir and crown prince of Kuwait receive letters from King Salman and crown prince

  • The letters were delivered by Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd at the Seif Palace in Kuwait City
RIYADH: Kuwait’s new emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a letter from King Salman on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the country’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The letters were delivered by Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd at the Seif Palace in Kuwait City.

