Saudi Arabia thwarts several bids to smuggle tons of drugs in 2020

RIYADH: Security patrols in south-west Saudi Arabia’s foiled an attempt to smuggle 55 kilograms of hashish into the Kingdom

The drugs were hidden in a vehicle belonging to a company registered in Jazan, the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.

The driver, a Sudanese national, was arrested.

Meanwhile, Saudi border guards said they had managed to thwart attempts to smuggle 16,650 tons of hash, 685 tons of khat, and almost 1.4 million amphetamine tablets in the year ending August 2020.

More than 5,000 people suspected of smuggling and transporting the narcotics across the Kingdom’s borders during that time were arrested.

Saudi border guards’ spokesperson, Lt. Col. Mesfer bin Ghanam Al-Quraini said they seized 2,183 different weapons, around 800,000 rounds of ammunition, and more than 60 items of explosives.

Border guards also stopped almost 45,000 people entering the Kingdom illegally in those 12 months.

“The border guards are continuing with determination and firmness to protect the security of the Kingdom’s borders from every attempt targeting its security, stability and capabilities,” Lt. Col. Al-Quraini said.