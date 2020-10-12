You are here

  • Home
  • British PM to unveil new coronavirus rules

British PM to unveil new coronavirus rules

British PM Boris Johnson is reluctant to impose a national lockdown. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkte7

Updated 12 October 2020
Reuters

British PM to unveil new coronavirus rules

  • Moves to work closely with local leaders from England’s worst-hit areas
Updated 12 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, moving to work more closely with local leaders from England’s worst affected areas.

With Johnson reluctant to repeat a national lockdown that would further hurt a struggling economy, the government is trying to contain a surge in cases, as well as growing anger, in parts of northern and central England.

Robert Jenrick, Britain’s housing minister, refused on Sunday to detail the measures Johnson would announce, but suggested that more work would be done with local leaders. “In addition to the basic simple rules that apply to the whole country, we are designing a framework for those places for where the virus is very strong,” Jenrick told Sky News. “We want the strongest possible working relationship now between central government and local government,” he said. “So it’s right that we take action in those communities and  design the measures in conjunction with people who know those places best.”

Jenrick said local leaders would be more involved in contact tracing after the robustness of Britain’s test-and-trace system has been repeatedly questioned, and that there would be more guidance on travel.

The government, local media said, might also introduce a three tier-system to try to simplify the rules and the messaging, which opposition parties and some in the governing Conservative Party say has been too confusing and might have contributed to rising cases.

But the government might have to do more to quell growing anger in northern England, where some areas have been under tightened restrictions for weeks.

Labour said the government needed to offer more financial support if businesses were told to close, and that the opposition party would work on offering an alternative package to one announced by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday. 

“What we really want ... is the government to come forward with a package of financial support that enables people to comply with the health restrictions,” Lisa Nandy, Labour’s foreign policy chief, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

“We will try and frame the terms on a debate and vote in the House of Commons, so there is an opportunity to put forward an alternative support package.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Britain Coronavirus

Related

World
Aide to British PM Dominic Cummings says he doesn’t regret COVID-19 lockdown trip
World
No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins, British PM Johnson says

‘No deadlock:’ Afghan officials deny talks impasse on one-month anniversary

Updated 12 October 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

‘No deadlock:’ Afghan officials deny talks impasse on one-month anniversary

  • Experts say delay in start of main negotiations ‘not an encouraging sign’
Updated 12 October 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Kabul officials on Sunday said that negotiations with the Taliban had not reached a stalemate, despite both sides disagreeing on a mechanism for the crucial intra-Afghan talks that end in a month.

“One month on since the talks began in Qatar, we have not been able to agree (on the road map for the talks), yes; however the key part is that we still talk formally and informally,” Nader Nadery, a government-appointed negotiator told Arab News from Doha, Qatar on Sunday.

“None of us (the Taliban and government teams) have said that ‘we have stopped meeting and we will not meet,’ that has not happened, and we are working to meet soon,” he said.

The long-delayed negotiations, which began on Sept. 12 in the Qatari capital, are a crucial part of a historic deal signed between Washington and the Taliban in February this year and include a pledge by US President Donald Trump to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan and work toward ending America’s longest war.

Striking an optimistic note, Najia Anwari, a spokesman for the Afghan government’s Peace Ministry in Kabul, said that there “was no deadlock in the talks” and that the peace process “after so many years of war, will always be complicated and would require time.”

“We are trying to enter into the negotiations with a good method and hopefully will in the coming days finalize the road map and hammer out the differences of views that have existed between the Taliban and government negotiators,” she told Arab News.

However, a source familiar with the matter and requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, said that a “supporting group” comprising mediators and diplomats from foreign countries, based in Qatar, were planning to intervene if no progress was made in settling the differences that have delayed the start of the main talks so far.

A spokesman for the Taliban was unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Sunday.

The intra-Afghan talks coincide with an internal dispute among government leaders in Kabul over the negotiations, as well as the recent escalation in bloody attacks across the country.

Government officials have long maintained that the Taliban have stepped up their attacks since the signing of the February accord with the US, and intensified them after the start of the intra-Afghan talks.

However, unlike in the past, they “do not publicly take credit for it” now.

Examples of high-profile attacks include an assassination attempt on the governor of the eastern Laghman province last week, which killed eight people, and a massive bomb attack outside a government compound in the adjacent Nangarhar province, which left 15 people dead.

On Saturday, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said that the Haqqani network, considered the backbone of the Taliban’s military wing — in collaboration with Daesh — was responsible for an attack on first VP Amrullah Saleh in Kabul last month.

Tariq Aryan, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Sunday that “contrary to the past, the Taliban have certainly increased their attacks” since the Qatar talks began.

Abdul Satar Saadat, a former adviser to Ghani, told Arab News that after signing the deal with Washington, the Taliban consider themselves as “victors of war.”

As a result, “the more there is a delay in talks, the better it is for them as Kabul will be weakened by their attacks,” and this way they do not have to “share power with any side should they take over the country after the US-led troops departure.”

“The Taliban are after a major victory, and at the same time the leadership of the government are not paying any price of the war because their families are overseas and war can improve their economy,” he said.

However, similar to sentiments echoed by ordinary Afghans and other experts, Wahed Faqiri, a US-based Afghan analyst, described the stalemate in talks as worrying.

“The month-long deadlock in talks is indeed not an encouraging sign. Although many predicted that the intra-Afghan talks would not be easy, no one anticipated this level of difficulties,” he said.

Dr. Shaida Abdali, a presidential candidate and Afghanistan’s ambassador to India until last year, said that the process of talks was a “rocky and bumpy road” and a “trust deficit” between the two sides had added to the “talks’ complexities.”

“There could be different calculations on both sides about the timing and prospects of peace talks. However, I am still hopeful that they will be able to find a way out,” she said. “What is crucial here is the perception that the support of the international community might wear thin if the process lingers on for too long. Therefore, there is a need for a sense of urgency on both sides — not to lose the opportunity of carrying along with the world community for continued support during the peace talks, and in the post-peace-building efforts in Afghanistan.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Special
World
Afghan officials downplay US president’s announcement on early troop withdrawal

Latest updates

Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
NCB, Samba merger hailed as historic step
What We Are Reading Today: The Man Who Ate Too Much by John Birdsall
‘No deadlock:’ Afghan officials deny talks impasse on one-month anniversary
Pakistan ready to unblock TikTok if ‘vulgar’ content removed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.