Fadhel Saad Al-Buainain has been the secretary-general of the Saudi Columnists Society since 2017.
He is a renowned Saudi economic expert and a columnist at the Riyadh-based Al-Jazirah newspaper, boasting 26 years’ experience in the banking sector including management, investment and stock markets besides offering banking, finance and media consulting.
In 2017, he became a member of the Eastern Province Council and the following year he joined the Eastern Province Development Commission. He also holds the position of chairman of the board of directors at Accurate Industrial Company and heads the Fadhel Al-Buainain Finance and Banking Consulting Center.He is a member of the board of the Saudi Financials Association and the Scientific Association for Investment and Finance.
Al-Buainain believes that the messages of economics are very important; however, they do not get through to most families and members of the public because such messages are full of complicated economic terminology. “It is important to simplify the messages of economics and this can be done through simple analysis that every member of society can understand. The use of a simple language will help the public learn more and understand economics and how the vital sectors influence their living and future and also understand the local and global economic variables,” he said.
Al-Buainain holds a master’s degree from the University of Hull in business administration and has earned different higher diplomas in banking management, Islamic banking, Islamic economics, investment in finance markets, company finance, and media.
