You are here

  • Home
  • Fadhel Saad Al-Buainain, secretary-general of the Saudi Columnists Society

Fadhel Saad Al-Buainain, secretary-general of the Saudi Columnists Society

Fadhel Saad Al-Buainain
Short Url

https://arab.news/nf47v

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Fadhel Saad Al-Buainain, secretary-general of the Saudi Columnists Society

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Fadhel Saad Al-Buainain has been the secretary-general of the Saudi Columnists Society since 2017.
He is a renowned Saudi economic expert and a columnist at the Riyadh-based Al-Jazirah newspaper, boasting 26 years’ experience in the banking sector including management, investment and stock markets besides offering banking, finance and media consulting.
In 2017, he became a member of the Eastern Province Council and the following year he joined the Eastern Province Development Commission. He also holds the position of chairman of the board of directors at Accurate Industrial Company and heads the Fadhel Al-Buainain Finance and Banking Consulting Center.He is a member of the board of the Saudi Financials Association and the Scientific Association for Investment and Finance.
Al-Buainain believes that the messages of economics are very important; however, they do not get through to most families and members of the public because such messages are full of complicated economic terminology. “It is important to simplify the messages of economics and this can be done through simple analysis that every member of society can understand. The use of a simple language will help the public learn more and understand economics and how the vital sectors influence their living and future and also understand the local and global economic variables,” he said.
Al-Buainain holds a master’s degree from the University of Hull in business administration and has earned different higher diplomas in banking management, Islamic banking, Islamic economics, investment in finance markets, company finance, and media.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Osamah Al-Henaki, co-sherpa of the Civil Society 20
Saudi Arabia
Zohair Al-Halees,  president of the World Society for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery 

Muslim World League chief denounces extremists in response to Macron’s ‘Islamist separatism’ speech

Updated 51 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Muslim World League chief denounces extremists in response to Macron’s ‘Islamist separatism’ speech

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the MWL secretary-general, says extremists had harmed Islam’s reputation
Updated 51 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The head of the Muslim World League has responded to plans in France for tougher laws to tackle “Islamist separatism.”

In a speech earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron announced new laws that he said would tackle “a counter-society.” He said they would defend France's secular values against Islamist radicalism.

Macron also said Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world.

Asked about Macron’s comments, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the MWL secretary-general, said extremists had harmed Islam’s reputation. 

“There are people who are falsely considered Muslims,” Al-Issa said in an interview on MBC television. “These have harmed Islam’s reputation with their radicalism and extremism – and sometimes, their violence, including their terrorism.

“These do not represent Islam at all, and if we defend them – whether directly or indirectly, (that would mean) we are exactly like them.”

When asked about Macron’s references to separatism and isolationism, Al-Issa said extremists and terrorists “were the first to isolate themselves from Islamic society.”

He said the 2019 Makkah Declaration, which was signed by thousands of clerics and Islamic scholars from around the world, emphasized the need to respect the constitutions, laws, and cultures of countries.

The declaration called for anti-extremism, religious and cultural diversity, and legislation against hate and violence.

Al-Issa has previously said it is his “mission” to wipe out extremist ideology and he has spearheaded efforts to tackle radicalisation.

In his speech, Macron said France would seek to “liberate” Islam in France from foreign influences.

He previously hit out at “political Islam” in February and singled out the Muslim Brotherhood.

Topics: Muslim World League Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa Emmanuel Macron

Related

Update
World
Macron slams Erdogan’s ‘reckless, dangerous’ statements on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
Middle-East
Macron urges firm EU stance against Turkish ‘provocations’

Latest updates

‘No deadlock:’ Afghan officials deny talks impasse on one-month anniversary
Pakistan ready to unblock TikTok if ‘vulgar’ content removed
Tunisia says sinking leaves 2 migrants dead, many missing
Saudi Arabia reaps rewards of gas-saving technology
Pandemic fuels New York used car sale surge, risking ‘Carmageddon’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.