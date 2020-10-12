You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Man Who Ate Too Much by John Birdsall

What We Are Reading Today: The Man Who Ate Too Much by John Birdsall

Short Url

https://arab.news/49mjy

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Man Who Ate Too Much by John Birdsall

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

This is a well-researched and written biography of James Beard, considered a leading authority on food. 

Beard was born in Portland, Oregon and grew up in a progressive household. His mother was sophisticated and was well known in social circles. 

The Man Who Ate Too Much is John Birdsall’s first book as a solo author (he has co-written a cookbook) and weighs in at nearly 450 pages. 

Beard is an icon and the author did him justice with this biography, said a review in goodreads.com

“Written with candor, wit and vibrancy, it is as if Beard himself is speaking through Birdsall’s pen, retelling his colorful life and inviting us into his world,” it added.

Ligaya Mishan said in a review for The New York Times: “Birdsall notes Beard’s tendency to crib from his own recipes under the pressure of deadlines and to ignore or improperly credit the contributions of others. But he argues that Beard’s approach was essentially egalitarian, casting American cuisine as a grass-roots ‘collective effort’ of home cooks across the land.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: War; How Conflict Shaped Us by Margaret MacMillan
books
What We Are Reading Today: Eleanor

What We Are Reading Today: War; How Conflict Shaped Us by Margaret MacMillan

Updated 11 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: War; How Conflict Shaped Us by Margaret MacMillan

Updated 11 October 2020
Arab News

War: How Conflict Shaped Us is a historical study of the effects of war on many societal levels. 

The internationally renowned historian and bestselling author of Paris 1919, Margaret MacMillan, contemplates the existence of war: Why it occurs, and what it says about human nature.

“Drawing on lessons from classical history as well as analysis of modern warfare from all parts of the globe, MacMillan reveals the many faces of war — the way it shapes our past, our future, our views of the world, and our very conception of ourselves,” said a review in goodreads.com.

It said that MacMillan “looks at the ways in which war has shaped human history and how, in turn, changes in political organization, technology, or ideologies have affected how and why we fight.” 

MacMillan is a Canadian historian and professor at the University of Oxford.

She is the former provost of Trinity College and professor of history at the University of Toronto and previously at Ryerson University. 

A leading expert on history and international relations, MacMillan is a commentator in the media.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Eleanor
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Daughters of Yalta

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Man Who Ate Too Much by John Birdsall
‘No deadlock:’ Afghan officials deny talks impasse on one-month anniversary
Pakistan ready to unblock TikTok if ‘vulgar’ content removed
Tunisia says sinking leaves 2 migrants dead, many missing
Saudi Arabia reaps rewards of gas-saving technology

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.