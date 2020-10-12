You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia’s Petronas starts production in Oman’s Ghazeer gas field

Malaysia’s Petronas starts production in Oman’s Ghazeer gas field

Malaysian state energy firm Petronas said Phase 2 of its Ghazeer gas field located in Block 61, Oman started production. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gq6e4

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia’s Petronas starts production in Oman’s Ghazeer gas field

  • With Ghazeer gas field, production capacity from Block 61 is expected to rise to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas on Monday announced the start of production from Phase 2 of its Ghazeer gas field located in Block 61, Oman, three years after the Khazzan gas field (Phase 1) was brought online.
With Ghazeer, production capacity from Block 61 is expected to rise to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day with more than 65,000 barrels per day of associated condensate, it said in a statement.
Block 61 is operated by BP Exploration (Epsilon) with a 60 percent participating interest. Petronas subsidiary, PC Oman Ventures, holds 10 percent while Makarim Gas Development holds the remaining 30 percent, Petronas said.

Topics: gas energy Malaysia Petronas Oman

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Oman ramps up gas production
Business & Economy
Oman targets big rise in gas output over next 5 years

British Airways chief executive steps down

Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
AFP

British Airways chief executive steps down

  • Reshuffle aimed at emerging stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has decimated demand for air travel
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British Airways, slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, said Monday that CEO Alex Cruz is stepping down “with immediate effect” but gave no reason for his departure.
Parent group IAG added in a statement that Cruz, who has been BA chief executive for four and half years, will be replaced by its Aer Lingus boss Sean Doyle but will remain non-executive chairman.
New IAG chief executive Luis Gallego, who took the reins from Willie Walsh just last month, said the reshuffle was aimed at emerging stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has decimated demand for air travel.
“We’re navigating the worst crisis faced in our industry and I’m confident these internal promotions will ensure IAG is well placed to emerge in a strong position,” Gallego said in the statement.
“I want to thank Alex for all that he has done at British Airways. He worked tirelessly to modernize the airline in the years leading up to the celebration of its 100th anniversary.
“Since then, he has led the airline through a particularly demanding period and has secured restructuring agreements with the vast majority of employees.”

Topics: aviation British Airways

Related

Business & Economy
British Airways ‘fighting for survival,’ warns boss

Latest updates

Third time’s a charm as Kylie Jenner dons rising Egyptian label
Malaysia’s Petronas starts production in Oman’s Ghazeer gas field
Greece slams Turkish decision to send out research ship
British Airways chief executive steps down
China to test 9 million after fresh coronavirus outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.