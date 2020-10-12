KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas on Monday announced the start of production from Phase 2 of its Ghazeer gas field located in Block 61, Oman, three years after the Khazzan gas field (Phase 1) was brought online.
With Ghazeer, production capacity from Block 61 is expected to rise to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day with more than 65,000 barrels per day of associated condensate, it said in a statement.
Block 61 is operated by BP Exploration (Epsilon) with a 60 percent participating interest. Petronas subsidiary, PC Oman Ventures, holds 10 percent while Makarim Gas Development holds the remaining 30 percent, Petronas said.
Malaysia’s Petronas starts production in Oman’s Ghazeer gas field
