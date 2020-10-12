Third time’s a charm as Kylie Jenner dons rising Egyptian label

DUBAI: Another day, another Kylie Jenner co-sign for rising Egyptian handbag label Aliel. The reality television star and beauty mogul was seen championing the up-and-coming Arab brand for the third time over the weekend.

This time, Jenner chose the brand’s Ghalia bag in orange to elevate her Kim Shui Studio tie top and skirt. The 23-year-old accessorized her outfit with strappy, translucent Gianvito Rossi pumps and dainty gold Christian Dior jewelry.

It appears that Aliel’s Ghalia bag is a go-to going out accessory for Jenner. She was first spotted rocking the Egyptian handbag label back in August. She opted for a salmon-colored number to attend singer Justine Skye’s 25th birthday bash at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Beverly Hills home and wore the geometric bag again just a couple of weeks later, in September.

The designer, Leila Abo Tira, previously told Arab News: “I always dreamed that one day Aliel would be celebrated globally.”

And it appears that her dreams are slowly coming true. The label’s luxurious designs have also been sported by US actress Joey King and Egyptian model and actress Salma Abu Deif in recent weeks.

Aliel — an ananym of Leila — was founded by the Cairo-based designer in 2017 after the 29-year-old marketing graduate left her corporate career behind to pursue her love of fashion.

Abo Tira, who hails from a family who have been in the leather-manufacturing business for decades, has released five handcrafted collections to date – Ghalia is the fifth – and is preparing to launch her first footwear collection soon.

The Ghalia collection features leather bags with two handles – one featuring pure agate stones and the other a long gold chain.

The bag, priced at $320, is sold out on the brand’s website as are the other seven styles, however, those who wish to take a style cue from Jenner will be pleased to know that there are several styles available on Eastwave Concept — a virtual pop-up concept that supports an array of designers from the Middle East and North Africa.