G20 finance ministers, central bank governors to meet this week

Journalists sit in the media center during the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 22, 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will take part in an online meeting on Wednesday, under the Saudi G20 presidency. 
The officials will discuss global economic development, as well as possible downside risks and policy responses to protect the economy against it. 
They will also discuss updates to the G20 Action Plan agreed in April,  which supports the global economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
The meeting will be co-chaired by Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance, and Ahmed Al-kholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia economy

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets EU counterparts

Updated 12 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister meets EU counterparts

  • EU ministers expressed their countries’ desire to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom
Updated 12 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday met with European Union foreign ministers, who were holding their regular monthly meeting in Luxembourg.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Union in all fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.
A number of European ministers expressed their countries’ desire to enhance cooperation and dialogue with the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan European Union

