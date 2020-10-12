G20 finance ministers, central bank governors to meet this week

RIYADH: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will take part in an online meeting on Wednesday, under the Saudi G20 presidency.

The officials will discuss global economic development, as well as possible downside risks and policy responses to protect the economy against it.

They will also discuss updates to the G20 Action Plan agreed in April, which supports the global economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance, and Ahmed Al-kholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.