BoE asks banks how ready they are for sub-zero rates

In this file photo, pedestrians wearing face masks pass the Bank of England in London. (AP)
Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

  • Most eurozone banks have held off passing negative rates on to the bulk of their retail customers
LONDON: The Bank of England asked banks on Monday how ready they are for zero or negative interest rates, following up its announcement last month that it was considering how to take rates below zero if necessary.

Other central banks have pushed rates into negative territory in an attempt to spur banks to lend more, and the BoE said in September it was looking into what such a policy might mean in Britain.

“As part of this work, we are requesting specific information about your firm’s current readiness to deal with a zero Bank Rate, a negative Bank Rate, or a tiered system of reserves remuneration – and the steps that you would need to take to prepare for the implementation of these,” Deputy BoE Governor Sam Woods said in a letter to banks.

The BoE and lenders had to understand the implications of any such moves “since the MPC may see fit to choose various options based on the situation at the time,” he said, referring to the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

Woods said he wanted to know if there were any technology challenges to implementing zero or negative rates.

“We are also seeking to understand whether there may be potential for short-term solutions or workarounds, as well as permanent systems changes,” he said.

The BoE set a deadline of Nov. 12 — a week after its next monetary policy announcement — for banks to respond. Most eurozone banks have held off passing negative rates on to the bulk of their retail customers despite borrowing costs being below zero for the majority of this decade.

However, UK banks would likely face a sharper hit to profitability if they opted not to shift rates in line with the Bank of England due to their differing business models.

Banks in most eurozone countries charge customers a fee for having accounts, whereas in Britain such charges are rare, and lenders’ returns are largely based on the difference between lending and deposit rates.

Money markets last week pushed back bets that the BoE would cut rates below zero. Investors see rates falling below zero in May 2021, instead of March.

The BoE cut its benchmark rate to record low of 0.1 percent in March to help the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

Its next move is widely expected to be an increase in its £745 billion ($972 billion) bond-buying program in November.

Sterling and British government bonds were little changed in early trade on Monday.

Topics: Bank of England UK economy

Oil prices fall as supply concerns ease

Oil prices fall as supply concerns ease

  • US producers begin restoring output after Hurricane Delta; Norwegian strike affecting production ends
LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as force majeure at Libya’s largest oilfield was lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production ended and US producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta.

Brent crude fell 57 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $42.28 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was down 60 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $40.00.

“It’s all about ending production disruptions ... (which) are not helpful in a period with ongoing demand concerns,” said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Production in Libya, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is expected to rise to 355,000 barrels per day (bpd) after force majeure at the Sharara oilfield was lifted on Sunday.

Rising Libyan output will pose a challenge to OPEC+ — a group comprising OPEC and allies including Russia — and its efforts to curb supply to support prices.

“If oil demand recovery continues to struggle due to new or stricter COVID-related mitigation measures, the (OPEC+) producer group may need to reconsider the planned tapering of their voluntary supply cuts,” said BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian.

Front-month prices for both contracts gained more than 9 percent last week in the biggest weekly rise for Brent since June. But both fell on Friday after Norwegian oil companies struck a deal with labor union officials to end a strike that had threatened to cut the country’s oil and gas output by close to 25 Friday.

Hurricane Delta, which inflicted the biggest blow in 15 years to energy production in the US Gulf of Mexico, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone at the weekend.

Workers headed back to production platforms on Sunday and French oil major Total was working to restart its 225,500 barrel per day Port Arthur refinery in Texas.

Prices were also pressured by a jump in new COVID-19 cases, which has raised the spectre of more lockdowns.

Infections are at record levels in the US Midwest.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, said that the outcome of the US presidential election would not impact its bullish oil and natural gas outlook and that an overwhelming Democratic victory could be a positive catalyst for these sectors.

Topics: oil prices OPEC Libya oil

