You are here

  • Home
  • Pandemic adds to war in keeping Libyan children out of school

Pandemic adds to war in keeping Libyan children out of school

A teacher helps a student to wear a protective mask before entering a school in the Libyan city of Misrata amid concern over the coronavirus crisis. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2v552

Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

Pandemic adds to war in keeping Libyan children out of school

  • Libya now has more than 41,000 cases of the coronavirus, though with war-related chaos across much of the country officials admit there are probably many more going undetected
Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

MISRATA: Their young lives already disrupted by war, Libyan schoolchildren face even bigger obstacles to their education during the global pandemic than young people elsewhere.
With the number of cases surging unhindered across the North African country schools have tried different tactics from opening outside to seeking donations for extra disinfectants and face masks to allow teaching indoors.
However, even those who have had no teaching for six months, or much prospect of it during the rest of this year, will have to pass an exam in order to progress to the next grade, the authorities have said.
“Students did not study anything. We did not teach anything for the students to learn. This is not a solution,” said teacher Amal Qleiwan, who is also the mother of a 10-year old.
“The decisions by the ministry of education are random and are not studied well.”
University professor, Ahmed Falaq, is home schooling his two children, aged 10 and 8, and his two nephews, aged 12 and 10.

Students did not study anything. We did not teach anything for the students to learn. This is not a solution.

Amal Qleiwan, Teacher

“What will students do if there is a new wave of coronavirus? They will miss two years of their education. This is a big problem for parents and the students. We will have a generation of students with weak education,” he explained.
Libya now has more than 41,000 cases of the coronavirus, though with war-related chaos across much of the country officials admit there are probably many more going undetected. The UN has said it is “spiraling out of control.”
Meanwhile, according to UN estimates, the fighting in Libya had already displaced more than 150,000 people, 90,000 of whom are children and closed 200 schools, depriving more than 200,000 children of their schooling.
As the pandemic started to rage through Libya since August, medics working in the war-ravaged country’s few functioning hospitals faced their nightmare scenario — a surge in cases and dwindling resources.

Topics: Coroanvirus Libya

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egypt to host meeting between Libyan Parliament representatives and State Council
Business & Economy
Libya to resume oil production at largest field amid talks

UAE and Israel leaders hold post-accord phone talks

Israeli members of parliament attend the Knesset Plenary Hall session ahead of the vote on the National Law which speaks of Israel as the historic homeland of the Jews and says they have a "unique" right to self-determination there, late on July 18, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

UAE and Israel leaders hold post-accord phone talks

  • Israel is the only Middle East country flying the advanced warplane and has voiced concern its supply to other nations in the region could jeopardize its military edge
Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Cabinet approved a normalization deal with the UAE on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince had spoken and agreed to meet soon.
The US-brokered “treaty of peace” establishing full relations with the Gulf country broke new diplomatic ground in the region, where concern over Iran is
high, even as Palestinians condemned the pact as betrayal of their quest for statehood in Israeli-occupied land.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan tweeted on Monday that he and Netanyahu had discussed strengthening bilateral ties and the prospects for peace in the area.
In an official statement that coincided with an Israeli Cabinet vote approving the Sept. 15 agreement with the UAE, Netanyahu said he and Sheikh Mohammed would meet soon.
“At the weekend, I spoke with my friend, the crown prince ... and invited him to visit Israel,” Netanyahu said.
“He invited me to visit Abu Dhabi. But first, we will see a UAE delegation here and another one of our delegations will go there.”
A source familiar with plans for the delegations’ visits said Israeli representatives accompanied by US officials will fly to Bahrain on Oct. 18 and travel on to the UAE the next day before returning to Israel with a UAE team on Oct. 20.

BACKGROUND

The US-brokered ‘treaty of peace’ establishing full relations with the Gulf country broke new diplomatic ground in the region.

Commenting on his conversation with Sheikh Mohammed, Netanyahu said: “We spoke about cooperation that we are promoting in investment, tourism, energy, technology and other spheres.”
In a sign of burgeoning Israel-UAE cooperation, a ship from the UAE docked on Monday at Israel’s port of Haifa, carrying a cargo of 15 containers along a shipping line between India, the UAE, Israel and the US.
While the normalization accord has already inspired commercial deal-making with the Gulf’s trade, finance, tourism and travel hub, Israeli officials have objected to the UAE’s potential purchase of US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets in a separate side deal.
Israel is the only Middle East country flying the advanced warplane and has voiced concern its supply to other nations in the region could jeopardize its military edge.
Israel has also said it would oppose any sale of the plane to Qatar, whose Iran links trouble Israel, after a Reuters report that Doha had submitted a formal request to Washington to buy the Lockheed Martin Corp. stealth jet.
Israeli cabinet approval of the accord with the UAE opened the way for Israel’s parliament to ratify it, in a vote likely to be held later this week.
Israel and Bahrain, which signed a “declaration of peace” at the White House ceremony last month, are still discussing details of a full accord.

Topics: UAE-Israel relations

Related

Middle-East
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Netanyahu discuss UAE-Israeli ties
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Netanyahu discuss UAE-Israeli ties

Latest updates

Mr 'immune' Trump back on campaign trail with a roar
UAE and Israel leaders hold post-accord phone talks
‘Disruptor’ Erdogan faces sanctions over new oil mission in eastern Med
Turkey’s Kurdish opera singer inspires Kurds by singing in native tongue
Jordan’s new Cabinet urged to focus on national priorities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.