You are here

  • Home
  • Mr 'immune' Trump back on campaign trail with a roar

Mr 'immune' Trump back on campaign trail with a roar

US President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, US, October 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6q3qq

Updated 30 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Mr 'immune' Trump back on campaign trail with a roar

  • Trump wanted to show he can defy the pandemic
  • Trump talks of enjoying a "protective glow" after getting over COVID-19
Updated 30 min 27 sec ago
AFP

SANFORD, United States: Immune to COVID! Stronger than Joe Biden! Superman? Not quite, but Donald Trump wants America to know he's back.
"Here we are!" he cried with a triumphant roar — made slightly hoarse by his bout with COVID-19 — at the opening of a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday.
Just a week after getting out of hospital with the coronavirus, Trump strode onto the stage, tossing out face masks, like a rock star handing out autographs.
But he wasn't wearing a mask himself.
And neither was anyone else, barring a small minority, in the crowd of several thousand, who were jammed cheek and jowl to witness the Republican's return to the campaign trail.
Which was the whole point.
Trump wanted to show he can defy the pandemic and his seemingly plummeting chances of beating Democratic candidate Biden alike.
Loud, coarse at times, diving into his well-worn jokes, and freely insulting opponents and journalists, Trump didn't sound like a clinically obese man of 74 who only a few days ago was being administered oxygen by doctors.
"They say I'm immune," he boasted. "I feel so powerful."
From ditching his mask to parking the iconic Air Force One jumbo right behind the podium, this was a rally stage-managed to push Trump's image as freak of nature unbound by the laws governing ordinary folks.
Maybe he wasn't wearing a Superman shirt under his suit, as The New York Times reported he considered doing on being discharged from hospital October 5, but the crowd wouldn't have been fazed had he done so.
"We love you, we love you," they cheered.
That defiance was on show even before Trump left Washington.
Waiting for Trump's motorcade to come snaking across the rain soaked concrete at Joint Base Andrews, staff could be seen mopping and wiping down surfaces in the press cabin of Air Force One.
Unlike on past trips — even throughout the COVID period — staff, Secret Service agents and Air Force personnel all wore masks.
There'd been real tension around the trip: the White House has become a COVID-19 hotspot in the last 10 days, becoming a living symbol of Trump's hands-off approach to a pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.
So the White House had assured the traveling pool of journalists that every person boarding the plane would first be tested for the coronavirus and anyone interacting with reporters would wear a mask.
But when the massive motorcade finally rolled up alongside Air Force One, it was jarring to see Trump step from his black armored SUV with no mask, the sole bare face in the entire cavalcade.
With a thumbs up to the press, he quickly boarded the plane, even jogging on one of the steps — an apparently deliberate show of vitality.
Trump talks of enjoying a "protective glow" after getting over COVID-19.
The way Trump tells it, his special powers make him invincible against Biden too. Since reemerging from heavy treatment for the coronavirus he has mocked the Democrat's travel schedule, his mask wearing and coughing.
"He's got no strength left, he's got no power left," Trump told Monday's crowd.
"He may be the worst presidential candidate in history and I got him," he scoffed.
The polls do not bear this out.
They consistently show Trump far behind Biden, potentially heading toward a defeat of landslide proportions.
They show an overwhelming majority of Americans angry at Trump's handling of the pandemic. They show women and the elderly — two key voting groups — abandoning Trump.
But Trump has spent a lifetime perfecting the art of creating a story about himself and on Monday night in Florida, at least, he was able to tell his story to an audience that hung on every word.
"These are the real polls," he said, gazing over the thick crowd of supporters in red "Make American Great Again" baseball caps.
They cheered.

Topics: Donald Trump United States COVID-19

Related

World
Appearing at White House, Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
World
Coronavirus-stricken Trump itching to hit campaign trail again as Biden keeps poll lead

Bangladesh approves death penalty for rapists

Updated 13 October 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladesh approves death penalty for rapists

  • Sexual violence against women sparks protests; 1,000 cases of rape reported
Updated 13 October 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday approved the death penalty for rapists amid a spike in sexual violence against women, with more than 1,000 cases of rape reported between January and September of this year.

The government approved a change in the law during a weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It followed a week of protests and nationwide anger. 

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters that parliament would pass the law as soon as it resumed sessions next month.

Law Minister Anisul Huq welcomed the move and vowed to expedite legal proceedings in all registered rape cases.

“We believe in law and order, and the government will try to complete the legal proceedings of the rape cases as soon as possible,” he told Arab News. 

There has been increased anger about sexual violence against women, with people defying the pandemic and taking to the streets to demand capital punishment for the rapists and swift justice for their victims.

The protests were triggered by two incidents of gang rape in the country’s Noakhali and Sylhet districts.

In the first case, on Sept. 2, the victim was attacked at her home. The perpetrators filmed the assault and shared it on social media. There have been at least eight arrests in Noakhali so far.

On Sept. 25, a woman who was with her husband at a college campus in Sylhet city was abducted and gang raped in a dormitory. Police arrested six people, who are reported to be student leaders in the ruling Awami League (AL) party headed by Hasina.

According to data from a local human rights organisation, Ain O Salish Kendro, more than 1,000 rape cases were registered between January and September this year.

The AL’s second-in-command and government minister, Obaidul Quader, said that Hasina had initiated the decision to impose capital punishment due to public demand. 

BACKGROUND

On Sept. 25, a woman who was with her husband at a college campus in Sylhet city was abducted and gang raped in a dormitory.

“It has become a people’s demand,” he told Arab News. “The government is firmly committed to ensure justice for the victims.”

He said that while there were some risks involved in introducing capital punishment, there was “no other alternative” considering the growing sexual violence against women.

The Cabinet’s decision has, however, failed to appease protesters who are pushing for “proper implementation” of the law.

“We are happy to see the amendment in the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, but there are a lot of things yet to be done,”  Asmani Asha, spokesperson for the civil rights movement Bangladesh Against Rape, told Arab News. “We want to see the proper implementation of the law. The authorities must ensure the safety and security of the victims.”

She said that one of the key demands was for Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to resign from his post over his failure to create a safe space for women in the country. “Our protests will continue,” Asha added.

Other activists said that a tough law was not enough to deter rapists.

“We need to ensure a speedy trial in rape cases ... Victims and witnesses in such cases feel threatened by the accused during the trial process, so there must be a victim and witness protection act in place,” Fawzia Karim told Arab News. 

Karim, who is also a former member of the National Human Rights Commission, said that one option would be for the government to establish safe houses for victims and witnesses during the trial.

“There should also be an integration of work between the prosecutors and investigation officers to get the best results of the new law.” 

Experts agreed that a change in the law would not ensure women’s safety. 

“For this, we need active participation from all involved,” Dr. Mahbuba Nasrin, a social scientist and teacher at Dhaka University, told Arab News. “We need to remove social taboos regarding sexuality. Education on reproductive health should be provided in schools to create awareness and help build a women-friendly society.”

Topics: Bangladesh death penalty sexual violence Rapist

Related

World
Bangladesh PM urged to take action on rape cases
Business & Economy
Bangladesh economy shows early signs of pandemic recovery

Latest updates

Mr 'immune' Trump back on campaign trail with a roar
UAE and Israel leaders hold post-accord phone talks
‘Disruptor’ Erdogan faces sanctions over new oil mission in eastern Med
Turkey’s Kurdish opera singer inspires Kurds by singing in native tongue
Jordan’s new Cabinet urged to focus on national priorities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.