Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim hires HSBC for sale of district cooling unit

  • Majid Al Futtaim is the largest mall operator in the Middle East
DUBAI: Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which develops shopping malls across the Middle East, is putting its district cooling unit up for sale, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

District cooling firms deliver chilled water via insulated pipes to cool offices, industrial and residential buildings.

MAF has hired HSBC to tender the deal, said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

MAF, which also operates the Middle East franchise of Carrefour, in a statement on Tuesday said it continually assesses its business portfolio to ensure it remains “fit for purpose and positioned for long term sustainable growth.

“Accordingly, we explore new opportunities on a regular basis, carrying out thorough assessments before committing to any course of action.”

MAF added that it would communicate any changes to its business. HSBC declined to comment.

One of the sources said MAF could seek around 500 million dirhams ($136.14 million) for the unit, which comprises chillers connected to its hotels and shopping malls.

A second source said that MAF had sounded out potential investors over the summer, adding that the company had yet to finalize exactly which assets would be included in the deal, which the source said could be worth around 1 billion dirhams.

The sources said the sale will attract the attention of UAE district cooling firm Tabreed, which bought an 80 percent stake in Emaar Properties’ Downtown Dubai district cooling business earlier this year.

UK jobless rate surges as work scheme nears end

  • Britain faces tough winter amid record spike in redundancies, unemployment
LONDON: Britain’s unemployment rate rose by more than expected in the three months to August, before the end of the government’s broad coronavirus job-protection plan and the imposition of new restrictions to slow the pandemic.

The jobless rate hit 4.5 percent, its highest in more than three years and above the forecast of 4.3 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

The number of people counted as unemployed rose by the most since 2009, during the global financial crisis, and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revised up its estimate of job losses earlier this year, raising its estimate of unemployment in the three months to July to 4.3 percent.

“Since the start of the pandemic there has been a sharp increase in those out of work and job hunting but more people telling us they are not actively looking for work,” said Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician.

“There has also been a stark rise in the number of people who have recently been made redundant.”

The ONS data showed redundancies jumped by a record 114,000 on the quarter to 227,000, their highest level since 2009.

The number of people in employment fell by 153,000, much higher than a median forecast for a fall of 30,000 in the Reuters poll.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak reiterated on Tuesday that his priority remained to slow the rising job losses. However, he is replacing a £50 billion ($65 billion) wage-subsidy scheme, which expires at the end of this month, with a less generous program.

“I’ve been honest with people from the start that we would unfortunately not be able to save every job,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a new system of restrictions for England on Monday that will hit the hospitality industry, and a minister said the government may have to go further.

“With economic support falling just as lockdown restrictions increase across the country, we should prepare for a major increase in unemployment over the coming months,” said Nye Cominetti, an economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank.

The Confederation of British Industry said ramping up testing was key to securing an economic recovery.

There were some positive signs in Tuesday’s data.

Tax office figures showed the number of staff on company payrolls rose by a monthly 20,000 in September, slightly reducing the total number of job losses by that measure since March to 673,000.

The number of job vacancies rose by the most on record in the three months to September, although the total remained down 40 percent compared with a year earlier.

The Bank of England (BoE) has forecast that the unemployment rate will hit 7.5 percent by the end of the year. But BoE Gov. Andrew Bailey on Monday repeated his warning that the recovery could prove weaker than the central bank’s forecasts.

Britain’s economy grew in August at its slowest pace since May as its recovery from the lockdown slowed.

Scores of companies have announced plans to cut jobs since the pandemic struck. Last week the owner of clothing retailers Edinburgh Woollen Mills, Peacock’s and Jaeger put 24,000 jobs at risk by saying it was
set for administration.

