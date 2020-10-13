You are here

IEA says pandemic could delay demand bounceback to 2025

IEA head Fatih Birol says officials are behind the policy curve. (Reuters)
  • 5% The Paris-based IEA sees global energy demand falling by 5 percent in 2020
LONDON: A slow economic recovery from the pandemic threatens to delay a full rebound in world energy demand to 2025, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

In its central scenario, a vaccine and therapeutics could mean the global economy rebounds in 2021 and energy demand recovers by 2023, the IEA, which advises Western governments on energy policy, said in its annual World Energy Outlook.

But under a “delayed recovery scenario,” the timeline is pushed back two years, it said.

In such a case, the IEA predicts “a deeper near-term slump erodes the growth potential of the economy, high unemployment wears away human capital, and bankruptcies and structural economic changes mean that some physical assets become unproductive as well.”

The Paris-based IEA sees global energy demand falling by 5 percent in 2020, CO2 emissions related to energy by 7 percent and energy investment by 18 percent.

Demand for oil is set to fall by 8 percent and coal use by 7 percent, while renewables will see a slight rise.

Overall, the energy watchdog said it was too soon to say whether the pandemic had acted as a spur or a setback to governments and the energy industry as they seek to make the industry more sustainable.

IEA chief Fatih Birol told Reuters that policymakers were lagging behind. “We are far from reaching our climate goals with the existing policies around the world,” he said.

“The era of global oil demand growth will come to an end within the next 10 years, but in the absence in a large shift in government policies, I don’t see a clear sign of a peak. A global economic rebound would soon bring oil demand back to pre-crisis levels,” he added in an interview.

Uncertainty over future demand and the oil price plunge in 2020 could mean that oil producers are unsure how to gauge investment decisions leading to a mismatch in supply and demand, stoking future market volatility, the IEA warned.

In its central scenario, the IEA predicts “upstream investment picks up from the low point in 2020, underpinned by a rise in the oil price to $75 a barrel by 2030. However, it is not clear whether this investment will come in time and, if it does come, where it will come from.”

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol

Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim hires HSBC for sale of district cooling unit

  • Majid Al Futtaim is the largest mall operator in the Middle East
DUBAI: Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which develops shopping malls across the Middle East, is putting its district cooling unit up for sale, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

District cooling firms deliver chilled water via insulated pipes to cool offices, industrial and residential buildings.

MAF has hired HSBC to tender the deal, said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

MAF, which also operates the Middle East franchise of Carrefour, in a statement on Tuesday said it continually assesses its business portfolio to ensure it remains “fit for purpose and positioned for long term sustainable growth.

“Accordingly, we explore new opportunities on a regular basis, carrying out thorough assessments before committing to any course of action.”

MAF added that it would communicate any changes to its business. HSBC declined to comment.

One of the sources said MAF could seek around 500 million dirhams ($136.14 million) for the unit, which comprises chillers connected to its hotels and shopping malls.

A second source said that MAF had sounded out potential investors over the summer, adding that the company had yet to finalize exactly which assets would be included in the deal, which the source said could be worth around 1 billion dirhams.

The sources said the sale will attract the attention of UAE district cooling firm Tabreed, which bought an 80 percent stake in Emaar Properties’ Downtown Dubai district cooling business earlier this year.

Topics: Majid Al Futtaim Dubai HSBC

