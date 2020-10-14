KSRelief continues helping Sudan flood victims

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Tuesday distributed over 42 tons of food items among flood victims in Khartoum, Sudan.

In addition to sending aid to flood victims, the Kingdom is also assisting the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier this week, the center handed over 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Sudan.

The Kingdom had been one of the largest donors to Sudan, with a total amount of donations exceeding $1.2 billion until 2019.

The center also organized a lecture on COVID-19 at its clinics operation in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.

Thirty-four Syrian refugees, who are health practitioners by profession, took part in the lecture given by Dr. Zakia Bukhari, a consultant on epidemiology and infectious diseases.

The aim of the lecture was to create awareness about ways to check the spread of the virus.

