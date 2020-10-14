TomTom reports drop in earnings, automotive gains

You are here

TomTom also announced on Tuesday the extension of its maps and traffic supply contract with Uber. (File/Reuters)
Updated 14 October 2020
  • The Amsterdam-based company said it now expects reported revenue of $622.33 million
  • European new car sales gradually picked up over the summer, after lockdowns shuttered showrooms and brought traffic to a halt
Dutch mapping and navigation company TomTom on Wednesday forecast a 25 percent drop in full-year sales, as it reported a better-than-feared fall in third-quarter earnings, although its automotive division surpassed expectations.
The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers range from major carmakers to leading global tech firms, said it now expects reported revenue of 530 million euros ($622.33 million) for the full-year, slightly below consensus estimates of 536 million.
The group said it saw growth in its automotive business, which provides maps and navigation software to carmakers.
“For Q4, we expect that automotive operational revenue continues to show strong sequential growth,” said finance chief Taco Titulaer, citing improved car production as the division beat expectations, growing sales 19% year-on-year.
European new car sales gradually picked up over the summer, after lockdowns shuttered showrooms and brought traffic to a halt. Industry data showed new registrations down 18% in August, after falling 24% in July and 78% in June.
However, both the consumer and enterprise divisions — which sell portable satnavs and mapping software to tech firms and government bodies — performed worse than expected.
The group reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 3.9 million euros ($4.58 million), down from 15.9 million a year earlier, but beating analysts’ estimates of an EBITDA of 1 million euros.
TomTom also announced on Tuesday the extension of its maps and traffic supply contract with Uber, the ride-hailing company now becoming a map editing partner. ($1 = 0.8516 euros)

Battered UK travel industry calls for coronavirus testing, more support

  • Only 15 percent of 2,000 Britons surveyed took a foreign holiday compared to 64 percent the previous year
LONDON: Britain’s travel industry called on the government for an airport testing regime and more tailored support as it published figures showing how the pandemic has sapped demand for the overseas trips that are its lifeblood.
ABTA, the UK industry body representing 4,300 travel brands, said that between February and July 2020, which included the country’s three-month lockdown period, only 15 percent of 2,000 Britons surveyed took a foreign holiday compared to 64 percent the previous year.
That has hit airlines and travel companies hard, with tens of thousands of job losses already made in the sector, and more expected when the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end later this month.
According to the data, 93 percent of consumers said they were worried over last minute changes to Britain’s quarantine rules, with ABTA blaming the government’s approach for exacerbating people’s reticence to travel.
“It is vital that the Global Travel Taskforce launched this month to consider a testing regime, and other measures to support recovery of the travel industry, acts decisively and urgently to help increase consumer confidence and get the industry moving again,” ABTA said in a statement on Wednesday.
Britain set up the taskforce earlier in October to look at ways of reducing the 14-day quarantine period, which has killed demand and left travel firms, airlines and airports struggling financially.

