You are here

  • Home
  • Oil producers may struggle to gauge demand amid second coronavirus wave: energy watchdog

Oil producers may struggle to gauge demand amid second coronavirus wave: energy watchdog

OPEC+ producers – OPEC members and others including Russia – plan to boost supply by 2 million barrels per day from January. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xmqh

Updated 14 October 2020
Reuters

Oil producers may struggle to gauge demand amid second coronavirus wave: energy watchdog

  • ‘There is only limited headroom for the market to absorb extra supply in the next few months’
Updated 14 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Global oil stocks which rose during the height of the pandemic are being steadily reduced, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but a second wave is slowing demand and will complicate efforts by producers to balance the market.
OPEC+ producers – OPEC members and others including Russia – plan to boost supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January and the IEA predicts a cease-fire in Libya will raise output there to 700,000 bpd in December from 300,000 bpd currently.
“There is only limited headroom for the market to absorb extra supply in the next few months,” the IEA said in its monthly report. “Those wishing to bring about a tighter oil market are looking at a moving target.”
OPEC+ producers are currently cutting output by 7.7 million bpd.
The IEA said “the efforts of the producers have shown some success,” noting relatively stable oil prices and a strong draw on storage, with implied global stocks falling by 2.3 million bpd in the third quarter and by a predicted 4.1 million bpd in the fourth.
However, the agency added that a demand rebound over the summer was now slowing due to a second wave of coronavirus cases and new movement restrictions.
“This surely raises doubts about the robustness of the anticipated economic recovery and thus the prospects for oil demand growth,” the IEA said.

Topics: Oil energy IEA International Energy Agency OPEC OPEC+

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices fall as supply concerns ease
Business & Economy
OPEC doesn’t see peak oil demand

Battered UK travel industry calls for coronavirus testing, more support

Updated 14 October 2020
Reuters

Battered UK travel industry calls for coronavirus testing, more support

  • Only 15 percent of 2,000 Britons surveyed took a foreign holiday compared to 64 percent the previous year
Updated 14 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s travel industry called on the government for an airport testing regime and more tailored support as it published figures showing how the pandemic has sapped demand for the overseas trips that are its lifeblood.
ABTA, the UK industry body representing 4,300 travel brands, said that between February and July 2020, which included the country’s three-month lockdown period, only 15 percent of 2,000 Britons surveyed took a foreign holiday compared to 64 percent the previous year.
That has hit airlines and travel companies hard, with tens of thousands of job losses already made in the sector, and more expected when the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end later this month.
According to the data, 93 percent of consumers said they were worried over last minute changes to Britain’s quarantine rules, with ABTA blaming the government’s approach for exacerbating people’s reticence to travel.
“It is vital that the Global Travel Taskforce launched this month to consider a testing regime, and other measures to support recovery of the travel industry, acts decisively and urgently to help increase consumer confidence and get the industry moving again,” ABTA said in a statement on Wednesday.
Britain set up the taskforce earlier in October to look at ways of reducing the 14-day quarantine period, which has killed demand and left travel firms, airlines and airports struggling financially.

Topics: Travel Coronavirus Britain

Related

World
Britain urgently reviewing distancing rules, could ease quarantine for travelers
World
Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Latest updates

Sudan imposes a curfew in the cities of Port Sudan and Suakin due to ethnic clashes  
Moroccan taxes and labor helps prop up Italian economy
UN access to decaying Yemen tanker could take weeks, say sources
‘Tasteless’ Beirut blast stamp angers Lebanese 
Netflix announces relief fund for Lebanon’s TV and film community

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.