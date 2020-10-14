You are here

Virus restrictions ‘likely to remain until next summer,’ says Oxford vaccine chief

Prof. Andrew Pollard, who runs Oxford University’s research group working to find a coronavirus vaccine, said that without immunization there was minimal chance of Britain returning to normality until at least next summer. (Reuters/File Photo)
LONDON: The UK faces at least another nine months of restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus, because a workable vaccine might not be ready until well into 2021, the head of Oxford University’s vaccine team said on Tuesday.

Prof. Andrew Pollard, who runs the university’s research group working to find a coronavirus vaccine, said that without immunization there was minimal chance of Britain returning to normality until at least next summer, with measures such as face masks and social distancing likely to remain in place until then, the Mail Online reported.

“Life won’t be back to normal until summer at the earliest. We may need masks until July,” Pollard said during an online seminar with Oxford alumni.

“If we end up with a vaccine that’s effective in preventing the disease, that is by far the best way to control the virus. But in the medium term, we’ll still need better treatments.

“When does life get back to normal? Even if we had enough vaccines for everyone, in my view it’s unlikely that we’re going to rapidly be in a position where the physical distancing rules can be just dropped.

“Only when there is a big drop in serious cases will governments feel able to relax these measures. This is an easily transmissible virus,” he added.

Pollard also warned that a working vaccine available on a national scale by the new year might not be possible even if trials are completed by December, especially as any approved immunization product would have to be given to health workers and front-line staff first.

And even once a vaccine had received approval from Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, it would still pose a “huge logistical challenge” to roll the program out on a national level, Pollard said.

“Once we have the trial results, I can’t imagine they will do that overnight,” he added. “They will have to scrutinize the data very carefully — the public would not expect any less.”

Pollard’s Oxford vaccine team has been working alongside pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to develop a vaccine using human trials since April.

The professor’s warnings come as the UK government is contemplating stricter, more localized lockdowns to combat a sharp increase in virus cases in England and Wales.

Algerian jailed for 28 years for Notre Dame attack on police

Updated 15 min 32 sec ago
AP

Algerian jailed for 28 years for Notre Dame attack on police

  • One police officer was lightly injured, and Ikken — a former doctoral student — was shot and wounded by officers
  • At least 600 people were trapped inside the 12th century cathedral while police secured the surrounding streets and combed the pews
Updated 15 min 32 sec ago
AP

PARIS: A Paris court on Wednesday jailed an Algerian man for 28 years after convicting him of attempted terrorist murder for attacking police guarding Notre Dame Cathedral with a hammer in 2017, crying: “This is for Syria!”
The assault by Farid Ikken, now 43, outside one of France’s most-visited monuments came after a string of extremist attacks around France in 2015-2016, and was among multiple violent acts targeting security forces.
In the Notre Dame incident, one police officer was lightly injured, and Ikken — a former doctoral student — was shot and wounded by officers. At least 600 people were trapped inside the 12th century cathedral while police secured the surrounding streets and combed the pews.
At the time prosecutors said police found a declaration of allegiance to Daesh in a self-filmed video on his home computer but said the attacker appeared to have acted alone.

Topics: Notre-Dame cathedral France Daesh

