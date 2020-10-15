You are here

President Xi backs stronger property rights, entrepreneur protection

Chinese President Xi Jinping reacts as attendees applaud during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP)
  • Xi alluded to “turbulence” in the global economy from rising protectionism and unilateralism
SHENZHEN: Shenzhen will strengthen property rights and protection of entrepreneurs, China’s President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday while marking the establishment of the country’s first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier.

In his speech, Xi praised the city for “achieving miracles” and said it “must carry out development with the courage to break the ground and to strive to be the first.”

A testing ground for the reforms that have spurred China’s high-paced growth over the past four decades, Xi touted Shenzhen as symbolic of China’s emergence as a global economic power. 

The Shenzhen government will get more leeway to pursue reforms and become a “model city for a strong socialist country,” Xi said.

On Sunday, the government published plans to increase foreign investment in the city, encourage foreign talent and reduce red tape in sectors including energy and telecoms. Xi also alluded to “turbulence” in the global economy from rising protectionism and unilateralism, and emphasised that China would pursue a “dual circulation” model that relies more on domestic consumption, while attracting foreign investment.

The speech in Shenzhen followed visits to nearby cities Chaozhou and Shantou, where Xi emphasised industrial upgrades and innovation. Carrie Lam, the leader of the adjacent territory of Hong Kong, attended the speech, after announcing on Monday that she was postponing an annual policy address scheduled for that day, as did Ho Iat Seng, the chief executive of Macau.

Xi’s speech took place in the Qianhai district, which is positioning itself as a hub for cross-border services for the Greater Bay Area, a region that includes Hong Kong, Macau, and nine cities in China’s Guangdong province, including Shenzhen.

Brazil’s coffee exports grind to a halt in ‘peak season’

  • Lack of containers, vessel space means merchants look elsewhere for crucial stock
NEW YORK: Coffee traders are struggling to ship cargos out of Brazilian ports because of a shortage of available containers or space in vessels to hold them, according to
traders and analysts.

Brazil’s economy is suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing a 40 percent slide in its currency, the real. That spurred a flood of exports of now-cheaper goods, but imports have dropped sharply, causing the imbalance in containers that has led to delays.

That is a direct hit to Brazil, which with 30 percent of global coffee trade is the world’s largest exporter of the commodity.

According to shipping industry consultancy Datamar, there was an imbalance of nearly 80,000 boxes in Brazil in August, with around 251,000 containers leaving the country and only 172,000 arriving. By contrast, in January, 216,000 boxes arrived and 201,000 left.

Global shipping companies such as MSC and Maersk are fully booked for weeks to months in Brazil. Merchants say it is not feasible to currently export Brazilian coffee for prompt shipment, and what is possible can only be done at a higher cost.

“I sold coffee to a client in Spain and I’m still waiting for MSC to make containers available for the shipment,” said Nelson Salvaterra, a partner at Brazilian coffee exporter Coffee Selection.

MSC’s press office did not confirm that specific problem, and declined to comment further. Maersk said it was working to improve container availability. “It is clear that the coffee sector is entering into the peak season. It is highly important that producers provide the proper visibility on when to move stocks in advance,” said Julian Thomas, general manager for Maersk East Coast South America.

He added that there is no more room for shipments in October.

Coffee, unlike other soft commodities like sugar, is shipped via containers rather than in dry bulk vessels.

Christian Wolthers, a partner at US-based coffee importer Wolthers Douque, said he managed to find containers for a shipment out of Brazil, but there was no space in the ship and his merchandise was left at the port to be loaded onto another vessel.

Brazil’s trade surplus jumped to $6.16 billion in September, 38 percent more than a year earlier, due to the weak real. In recent months, Brazilian farmers rushed to sell their crops, boosting exports, as the weak currency means they receive more reais in dollar-denominated trade.

Foreign coffee sales that were planned ahead of time are being processed without much trouble, traders said. However, they said that some cargoes from Brazil may take longer to arrive, meaning global coffee merchants may need to substitute supply from other countries.

