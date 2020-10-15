You are here

In China, Apple’s 5G iPhone 12 sparks interest, but mixed reaction

Respondents to a poll were almost evenly split when asked if they would buy the new iPhone 12, which will give Apple users 5G access in a market where such networks are already widespread. (AFP)
In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks interest, but mixed reaction

  • Release of new model compatible with nation’s upgraded telecoms networks follows launches by Huawei and Xiaomi
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Apple’s iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in mainland China on Wednesday, with fans cheering a 5G model for their favorite brand while others planned to wait for upcoming devices from local rivals such as Huawei Technologies.

The Apple launch comes in the wake of Chinese Android-platform brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi having already rolled out higher-end 5G devices compatible with China’s upgraded telecoms networks, with the US giant seen by some analysts to be late to the party.

In its second-largest market by revenue, Apple’s announcement was feverishly discussed on social media. With more than 6 billion views, the tag “iPhone12” ranked as the no. 1 topic on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. Asked if they would buy the new iPhone, which will give Apple users 5G access in a market where such networks are already widespread, respondents to a Caijing magazine poll were almost evenly split: some 10,000 voted no, 9,269 said yes, and just over 5,400 said they were still considering it.

Available for orders in China from Oct. 16, the iPhone 12 will cost 5,499 yuan ($815.37) for a “mini” version, rising to as much as 11,899 yuan for the top of the range.

That price tag was also a hot topic, with many complaining it cost too much. “How is it this expensive even with no power charger or earbuds?,” said one commenter, referring to Apple’s announcement that it would leave out those components citing environmental reasons. Many Weibo users said they may put off ordering iPhone 12s to wait for the expected unveiling of Huawei’s rival Mate 40 Pro this month.

Still, analysts were bullish about the iPhone 12’s reception in China, saying that the firm had many loyal users who have postponed upgrading devices until the launch of the 5G-friendly iPhone 12.

With the new model in view, research firm Canalys recently revised its forecast for iPhone shipments to China in fourth-quarter 2020 to a 14 percent year-on-year increase, a big swing from the 1 percent decrease it originally predicted.

“In China now, 5G is not a premium feature, it’s a must-have feature,” said Nicole Peng, who tracks China’s smartphone sector at Canalys. Peng said the 5G launch will “trigger a new wave of phone replacements” for Apple in China before the end of the year and in first-quarter 2021.

Canalys expects 50 percent of Chinese phone owners to be using a 5G device by the end of 2020, as networks and phone brands have aggressively pushed adoption. Only 29 percent of US phone owners will be on 5G devices by the same time.

Apple could also benefit from a potential unraveling of its main high-end rival Huawei, which could see its smartphone division collapse next year due to US restrictions on its supply of chips. Neil Shah, analyst at Counterpoint Research, said he expects Apple stands to benefit “significantly” from the potential gap which will be left due to the US trade restrictions on Huawei to produce new phones at scale.

On the flipside, there is concern that Apple could be vulnerable to growing geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

Beijing is expected to unveil an “entity list” that bars domestic companies from doing business with certain foreign companies amid industry speculation that Apple and other high-profile tech firms could be targeted.

Throughout the past year though, consumer sentiment has yet to turn negative on Apple, even as Huawei’s troubles have made headlines in China.

Apple’s unit shipments in China increased 35 percent year-on-year in China in the second quarter of 2020, according to Canalys. That made it the only top brand besides Huawei to see positive growth — a feat it achieved even without offering a 5G device.

Topics: iPhone 12 5G Apple China

Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business

Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business

  • Honor brand smartphones accounted for 14.6 million, or 26 percent of the 55.8 million smartphones Huawei shipped in the second quarter of this year
HONG KONG: Huawei Technologies is in talks with Digital China Group and other suitors to sell parts of its Honor smartphone unit in a deal that could fetch up to 25 billion yuan ($3.7 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

Embattled Huawei is resetting its priorities due to US sanctions and will focus on its higher-end Huawei phones rather than the Honor brand aimed at young people and the budget conscious, they said. The assets to be sold have yet to be finalized but could include Honor’s brand, research and development capabilities and related supply chain management business, two of the people said.

The deal may be an all-cash sale and could end up smaller, worth somewhere between 15 billion yuan and 25 billion yuan.

Digital China, the main distributor for Honor phones, has emerged as the frontrunner but other possible buyers include Chinese electronics maker TCL and rival smartphone maker Xiaomi, the people said, declining to be identified as the talks were confidential.

Huawei, the world’s biggest telecoms equipment vendor and No.2 smartphone maker, declined to comment as did TCL. Digital China and Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comment.

The Honor brand was established by Huawei in 2013 but the business mostly operates independently from its parent.

Kuo Ming-chi, an analyst at TF International Securities, has said that any sale by Huawei of the Honor smartphone business would be a win-win situation for the Honor brand, its suppliers and China’s electronics industry.

“If Honor is independent from Huawei, its purchase of components will no longer be subject to the US ban on Huawei. This will help Honor’s smartphone business and the suppliers,” he wrote in a research note last week.

The US government last year moved to prevent most US companies from conducting business with Huawei, saying the tech giant was ultimately answerable to the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

In May, Washington announced new rules aimed at constricting Huawei’s ability to procure crucial chips that it designs for 5G networking gear and smartphones.

The Honor brand, which sells its phones online through its own sites and via third-party retailers, competes with Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo in the market for lower-end phones in China. Its phones are also sold in Southeast Asia and Europe.

Honor brand smartphones accounted for 14.6 million, or 26 percent of the 55.8 million smartphones Huawei shipped in the second quarter of this year, according to estimates from research firm Canalys.

But margins for lower-end phones can be razor thin, and Honor booked less than 5 billion yuan in net profit on revenue of about 70-80 billion yuan last year.

Topics: Huawei HONOR US sanctions

