Goldman Sachs trading business returns to glory

Goldman Sachs has posted its best quarterly performance in a decade. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

  • Goldman Sachs reported $4.6 billion in quarterly trading revenue, up 29 percent compared with the year-ago period
NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs on Wednesday posted its best quarterly performance in a decade by some measures, as trading has moved back into the limelight and its lack of a big consumer business has switched from a curse to a blessing.

The Wall Street bank posted a quarterly return on equity of 17.5 percent, its highest since 2010. Investors closely track that figure because it shows how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profits.

Goldman also boasted record earnings per share, beating analyst expectations by a wide margin. Its performance was driven in large part by a 29 percent jump in trading revenue, as clients responded to news about the coronavirus pandemic by shifting their portfolios.

While rivals including JPMorgan Chase & Co. have also benefited from the markets boom this year, they are far more exposed to vulnerable consumers and businesses suffering from unemployment and pandemic lockdowns. Goldman’s consumer bank is relatively tiny.

“Simply stunning results,” Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke said in a report.

Goldman’s shares rose 0.6 percent in early trading as shares of other big lenders fell.

In the years leading up to the pandemic, Goldman’s heavy exposure to trading and lack of exposure to traditional lending was viewed as a problem. The bank is in the middle of a business-model revamp orchestrated by Chief Executive David Solomon that includes building out its consumer bank, called Marcus, and adding services such as retail wealth management.

Analysts say that is the right strategy for the long term, but for now, Goldman’s business mix is just right.

Its $4.6 billion in quarterly trading revenue jumped 29 percent compared with the year-ago period, a bigger increase than other Wall Street banks. The business accounted for 42 percent of Goldman’s overall revenue, while consumer and wealth management represented 14 percent.

In a statement, Solomon said that Goldman has notched up market share gains that will help during the post-pandemic recovery.

The bank set aside $278 million to cover loans that go bad, bringing its year-to-date total credit provisions to $2.8 billion. By comparison, traditional rivals JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. have set aside anywhere from $10 billion to 20 billion this year.

Goldman’s investment banking business also benefited from several high-profile IPOs including Snowflake, Rocket Companies and Dun & Bradstreet during the quarter.

Its backlog of upcoming deals has “increased significantly,” Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said, suggesting future quarters will also have robust fees.

The bank’s overall profit nearly doubled to $3.5 billion from $1.8 billion a year ago. Earnings per share were a record $9.68, up from $4.79 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $5.57 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose at all four of its business units, with total revenue up 30 pecrent to $10.8 billion. That was above the $9.5 billion consensus estimate.

“Goldman remains one of our favorite stocks,” Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski said. “Its loan portfolio is small and of very high quality compared to those of other large bank holding companies. It has minimal exposure to credit cards and small business, which we see as the biggest COVID-19 risks. But it has upside leverage to more active capital markets.”

In China, Apple’s 5G iPhone 12 sparks interest, but mixed reaction

In China, Apple’s 5G iPhone 12 sparks interest, but mixed reaction

  • Release of new model compatible with nation’s upgraded telecoms networks follows launches by Huawei and Xiaomi
SHANGHAI: Apple’s iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in mainland China on Wednesday, with fans cheering a 5G model for their favorite brand while others planned to wait for upcoming devices from local rivals such as Huawei Technologies.

The Apple launch comes in the wake of Chinese Android-platform brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi having already rolled out higher-end 5G devices compatible with China’s upgraded telecoms networks, with the US giant seen by some analysts to be late to the party.

In its second-largest market by revenue, Apple’s announcement was feverishly discussed on social media. With more than 6 billion views, the tag “iPhone12” ranked as the no. 1 topic on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. Asked if they would buy the new iPhone, which will give Apple users 5G access in a market where such networks are already widespread, respondents to a Caijing magazine poll were almost evenly split: some 10,000 voted no, 9,269 said yes, and just over 5,400 said they were still considering it.

Available for orders in China from Oct. 16, the iPhone 12 will cost 5,499 yuan ($815.37) for a “mini” version, rising to as much as 11,899 yuan for the top of the range.

That price tag was also a hot topic, with many complaining it cost too much. “How is it this expensive even with no power charger or earbuds?,” said one commenter, referring to Apple’s announcement that it would leave out those components citing environmental reasons. Many Weibo users said they may put off ordering iPhone 12s to wait for the expected unveiling of Huawei’s rival Mate 40 Pro this month.

Still, analysts were bullish about the iPhone 12’s reception in China, saying that the firm had many loyal users who have postponed upgrading devices until the launch of the 5G-friendly iPhone 12.

With the new model in view, research firm Canalys recently revised its forecast for iPhone shipments to China in fourth-quarter 2020 to a 14 percent year-on-year increase, a big swing from the 1 percent decrease it originally predicted.

“In China now, 5G is not a premium feature, it’s a must-have feature,” said Nicole Peng, who tracks China’s smartphone sector at Canalys. Peng said the 5G launch will “trigger a new wave of phone replacements” for Apple in China before the end of the year and in first-quarter 2021.

Canalys expects 50 percent of Chinese phone owners to be using a 5G device by the end of 2020, as networks and phone brands have aggressively pushed adoption. Only 29 percent of US phone owners will be on 5G devices by the same time.

Apple could also benefit from a potential unraveling of its main high-end rival Huawei, which could see its smartphone division collapse next year due to US restrictions on its supply of chips. Neil Shah, analyst at Counterpoint Research, said he expects Apple stands to benefit “significantly” from the potential gap which will be left due to the US trade restrictions on Huawei to produce new phones at scale.

On the flipside, there is concern that Apple could be vulnerable to growing geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

Beijing is expected to unveil an “entity list” that bars domestic companies from doing business with certain foreign companies amid industry speculation that Apple and other high-profile tech firms could be targeted.

Throughout the past year though, consumer sentiment has yet to turn negative on Apple, even as Huawei’s troubles have made headlines in China.

Apple’s unit shipments in China increased 35 percent year-on-year in China in the second quarter of 2020, according to Canalys. That made it the only top brand besides Huawei to see positive growth — a feat it achieved even without offering a 5G device.

