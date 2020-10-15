You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Poetry; An Introduction

What We Are Reading Today: Poetry; An Introduction

Short Url

https://arab.news/nr92k

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Poetry; An Introduction

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Edited by Paul Hetherington and Cassandra Atherton

Prose Poetry is the first book of its kind—an engaging and authoritative introduction to the history, development, and features of English-language prose poetry, an increasingly important and popular literary form that is still too little understood and appreciated. Poets and scholars Paul Hetherington and Cassandra Atherton introduce prose poetry’s key characteristics, chart its evolution from the 19th century to the present, and discuss many historical and contemporary prose poems that both demonstrate their great diversity around the Anglophone world and show why they represent some of today’s most inventive writing.

A prose poem looks like prose but reads like poetry: It lacks the line breaks of other poetic forms but employs poetic techniques, such as internal rhyme, repetition, and compression. Prose Poetry explains how this form opens new spaces for writers to create riveting works that reshape the resources of prose while redefining the poetic.

Discussing prose poetry’ s precursors, including William Wordsworth and Walt Whitman, and prose poets such as Charles Simic, Russell Edson, Lydia Davis, and Claudia Rankine, the book pays equal attention to male and female prose poets, documenting women’s essential but frequently unacknowledged contributions to the genre.

Revealing how prose poetry tests boundaries and challenges conventions to open up new imaginative vistas, this is an essential book for all readers, students, teachers, and writers of prose poetry.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Mathematics in Ancient Egypt by Annette Imhausen
books
What We Are Reading Today: Playing the Race Card by Linda Williams

What We Are Reading Today: Mathematics in Ancient Egypt by Annette Imhausen

Updated 14 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Mathematics in Ancient Egypt by Annette Imhausen

Updated 14 October 2020
Arab News

Mathematics in Ancient Egypt traces the development of Egyptian mathematics, from the end of the fourth millennium BC—and the earliest hints of writing and number notation—to the end of the pharaonic period in Greco-Roman times. 

Drawing from mathematical texts, architectural drawings, administrative documents, and other sources, Annette Imhausen surveys three thousand years of Egyptian history to present an integrated picture of theoretical mathematics in relation to the daily practices of Egyptian life and social structures.

Imhausen shows that from the earliest beginnings, pharaonic civilization used numerical techniques to efficiently control and use their material resources and labor. Even during the Old Kingdom, a variety of metrological systems had already been devised. By the Middle Kingdom, procedures had been established to teach mathematical techniques to scribes in order to make them proficient administrators for their king.

Imhausen looks at counterparts to the notation of zero, suggests an explanation for the evolution of unit fractions, and analyzes concepts of arithmetic techniques. She draws connections and comparisons to Mesopotamian mathematics, examines which individuals in Egyptian society held mathematical knowledge, and considers which scribes were trained in mathematical ideas and why.

Of interest to historians of mathematics, mathematicians, Egyptologists, and all those curious about Egyptian culture, Mathematics in Ancient Egypt sheds new light on a civilization’s unique mathematical evolution.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Playing the Race Card by Linda Williams
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Man Who Ate Too Much by John Birdsall

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Poetry; An Introduction
Iranian activists claim regime has hidden nuclear facility
UNRWA appreciates Saudi Arabia's support for Palestinian refugees
Cowadunga! India’s cow commission doubles down on dung chip use for radiation-free life
Goldman Sachs trading business returns to glory

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.