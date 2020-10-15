You are here

  • Home
  • Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest

Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest

Protesters react waving Kyrgyz national flags as they wait for Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov speech in front of the government building with a statue of Vladimir Lenin in the background in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP)
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest

  • Sooronbai Jeenbekov becomes the third president of the small Central Asian state to be toppled in a popular uprising since 2005
  • Kyrgyzstan has been in turmoil since the Oct. 4 parliamentary election
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

BISHKEK: Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday after days of unrest following a disputed election, saying he wanted to prevent clashes between security forces and protesters who have demanded his removal from office.
He becomes the third president of the small Central Asian state to be toppled in a popular uprising since 2005. Kyrgyzstan has been in turmoil since the Oct. 4 parliamentary election, which the opposition rejected after Jeenbekov's allies were declared the winners.
In a statement, Jeenbekov said he feared that violence might break out if protesters carry out a threat to march on his compound.
"The military and security forces will be obliged to use their weapons to protect the state residence. Blood will be inevitably shed. I urge both sides not to fall for provocations," he said.
"I do not want to go down in Kyrgyzstan's history as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens."
After the election, opposition supporters took to the streets and seized government buildings, prompting the authorities to annul the vote. Jeenbekov announced last week that he would resign, but this week he delayed his exit, saying he would stay in office until a new election was held.
On Wednesday, Jeenbekov accepted parliament's choice of Sadyr Japarov, a nationalist whose supporters freed him from prison last week, to be prime minister. Japarov and his followers have demanded Jeenbekov leave office.
Kyrgyzstan, which borders on China, is a close ally of Russia and also hosts a large Canadian-owned gold mine.

Heavy rains kill 30 in southern India

Updated 33 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Heavy rains kill 30 in southern India

  • Dramatic images showed cars being washed away by swirling waters
  • Personnel from the army and the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to evacuate stranded residents
Updated 33 min 54 sec ago
AFP
HYDERABAD: At least 30 people have been killed because of sudden torrential rains and flooding in southern India, officials said Thursday.
In Hyderabad city, home to top IT companies, nine people were killed when a wall collapsed on them and 10 others died from electrocution and drowning, a local official told AFP.
Dramatic images showed cars being washed away by swirling waters, bridges submerged by swollen rivers and trucks stranded on roads inundated by flooding Wednesday.
Eight members of a family, who were standing in their balcony to watch the rain, were also washed away due to sudden flooding in Hyderabad.
Two of them were found dead and the search is on for the remaining six, the Times of India reported.
Personnel from the army and the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to evacuate stranded residents.
Weather officials blamed the sudden deluge on a depression in the Bay of Bengal.
Telangana state is the hardest hit area but the flooding has also affected neighboring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
Flash floods kill hundreds of people across India every year, with experts blaming poor construction and warning systems for the fatalities.

Latest updates

Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest
Twitter Poll: Shockingly, most Arab News readers in favor of Israeli actress Gal Gadot as Cleopatra
Heavy rains kill 30 in southern India
Post Malone owns Billboard Awards, Legend shines onstage
Russia reports 13,754 new coronavirus cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.