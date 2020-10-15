You are here

  • Home
  • Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions

Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions

People stroll along a shopping street as new measures across the region are set to come into force in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4wc5h

Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions

  • Some nine million residents will be affected in London, and more than two million others in parts of the southeast, the Midlands, north, and northwest
  • Restrictions that come into force on Saturday ban households mixing indoors and limit groups meeting outside to six
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Roughly half of England is now under tougher coronavirus restrictions, after the government on Thursday announced more stringent measures for London and seven other areas to try to cut surging numbers of cases.
But as ministers tightened the screw on social interaction to cut close-contact transmission, they sparked a furious row with leaders in northwest England, where infection rates are highest.
Talks broke down over the level of financial support available for people and businesses affected by plans for even tougher action.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham accused the government of being “willing to sacrifice jobs and businesses here to try and save them elsewhere.”
“Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region and Lancashire are being set up as the canaries in the coalmine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy,” he told reporters.
“Jobs, lives, businesses are at stake... (but) the package is just not good enough.”
Tighter restrictions that come into force in the eight new areas on Saturday ban households mixing indoors, limit groups meeting outside to six, and advise against non-essential travel.
Some nine million residents will be affected in London, and more than two million others in parts of the southeast, the Midlands, north, and northwest.
But taking into account swathes of mainly northern England already under restrictions, the total rises to just over 28 million — more than half of England’s 56 million people.
Large parts of Scotland and Wales and the whole of Northern Ireland are also subject to curbs, including closures of pubs and other hospitality venues.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, has refused mounting political and scientific pressure to impose a two-week “circuit-breaker” national lockdown.
Instead, he favors a targeted, local three-tier alert system based on infection rates, which are not evenly spread across the country.
On Wednesday, nearly 20,000 new positive cases were recorded across the UK while the number of deaths — 137 — was in triple digits for the second day running.
The announcement means London, Essex and Elmbridge in southeast England are now at the “high” level two of the tiered system.
Also on the list are northeast Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash in east central England; Barrow-in-Furness, in the northwest; and the northern city of York.
Liverpool, in northwest England, is the only area in the “very high” level three category. Manchester and several other areas had been expected to join them until talks failed.
Britain is tracking its European neighbors with a second wave of infection but Johnson has so far resisted imposing another national lockdown.
The three-month stay-at-home restrictions, imposed in late March and lifted in June, battered the economy, and businesses fear a repeat could further hit revenues and jobs.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said there were “no good options” faced with rising cases, hospital admissions and deaths from the virus.
But he said there was “little choice” given persistent issues with the government’s contact tracing scheme for people who have tested positive.
There has been sustained concern about the impact of the outbreak on the hospitality industry, highlighted by the announcement Thursday by the Marstons pub chain of 2,100 job losses.
The British Beer and Pubs Association, an industry body, said existing curbs such as a 10:00 p.m. curfew and six-person limits had already hit revenues.
“Tier 2 measures mean pubs can remain open but households cannot mix inside them,” said BBPA chief executive Emma H.
The step “completely kills our pubs’ business model” even as extra financial assistance only kicks in at tier three, she added.
Johnson was criticized earlier this week for ignoring scientific advice for a short lockdown in favor of a targeted local approach.
His chief medical officer has also cast doubt on whether the tier system will be effective.

Topics: Coronavirus England

Related

World
UK queen visits Novichok lab in first outing since COVID-19 lockdown
World
UK scientists link COVID-19 to hearing loss

‘Long COVID’ could be 4 syndromes: UK study

Updated 15 October 2020
Arab News

‘Long COVID’ could be 4 syndromes: UK study

  • Term refers to people suffering from recurring symptoms months after initial infection
  • ‘The list of symptoms is huge and covers every part of the body and brain’
Updated 15 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The phenomenon known as “long COVID” could be a combination of four different syndromes affecting the body at the same time, according to a study by the UK’s National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). 

“Long COVID” refers to people suffering from recurring symptoms months after they first contracted the virus. The NIHR study said some 60,000 people could be living with “long COVID” in the UK.

Researchers say those still suffering from symptoms after seven months of infection could be under the grip of post-viral fatigue syndrome, post-intensive care syndrome, permanent organ damage and long-term COVID syndrome.

There is no evidence to suggest that children are exempt from “long COVID,” or that people who were asymptomatic or avoided serious health problems with the virus will not suffer the long-term complications. The symptoms of “long COVID” include “brain fog,” stress and anxiety.

The study’s author Dr. Elaine Maxwell said patients can experience a “rollercoaster of symptoms” that “move around the body.” 

She added: “The list of symptoms is huge and covers every part of the body and brain. We believe that the term ‘long COVID’ is being used as a capsule for more than one syndrome, possibly up to four. People without a clear diagnosis told us they’re often not believed by health services.”

She said there “are people who never had any support in hospital, never had a test, have no record of ever having had COVID, except their own personal history. They may be suffering far more than somebody who was ventilated for several weeks.”

Maxwell added that the number of people with long-term COVID-19 symptoms is likely to increase amid the return of heavy hospitalizations and a “second spike” of infections.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

World
‘Long COVID’ could be worse health crisis than deaths: UK scientist
World
UK study to research vitamin D coronavirus link

Latest updates

Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions
Months into pandemic, Iran sees worst wave of virus deaths
Public outcry following death of Egyptian Maadi girl who was dragged by car 
‘Long COVID’ could be 4 syndromes: UK study
France and Germany tell Turkey to stop provocations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.