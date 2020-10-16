You are here

Airlines report huge demand from stranded expats wishing to return to Saudi Arabia

Domestic flights had resumed and citizens and residents were able to travel without getting tested. (Shutterstock)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Airlines report huge demand from stranded expats wishing to return to Saudi Arabia

  • Health Ministry reports 472 new COVID-19 cases, 507 recoveries, 19 deaths
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A large number of expats in the Indian subcontinent are wishing to return to Saudi Arabia, a Saudi airlines official said as the Kingdom resumed its international flights to 20 cities.
In line with the directions of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation travelers can now fly to Amman, Dubai, Tunis, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Paris, Washington, DC, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.
The company source said that domestic flights had resumed and citizens and residents were able to travel without getting tested. However, the scale of operation was affected due to the social distancing measures.
The source said many expats had expressed a wish to return, especially from the Indian subcontinent in India and Pakistan.
The source also said the Ultraviolet C light sanitization process has been added to the aircraft’s cleaning protocol. “Airplanes are sanitized after each trip, as are all the airports’ halls and rooms.”
Field teams are working around the clock and are handling the sanitization operations on a daily basis, using eco-friendly products in line with the highest international health and safety standards, he added.
“The sanitizing operations cover doors, gates, walls, waiting seats, passport check points, luggage scanners and carts, restrooms and everything travelers touch to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
Saudi Arabia partially lifted the suspension of international flights from Sept. 15, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
It will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport at some point after Jan. 1 next year, the Interior Ministry said, on a date to be announced in December. The airline normally flies to more than 85 destinations worldwide.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced 19 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 5,127. There were 472 new cases reported in the Kingdom, meaning 341,062 people had now contracted the disease. There were 8,608 active cases, and 829 of them are in a critical condition.
According to the Ministry of Health, Madinah recorded the highest number of cases in the Kingdom with 83, while Makkah reported 38, and Riyadh 25.
In addition, 507 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 327,327.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 7,214,793 PCR tests, with 52,966 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Ali Al-Asiri has been the chief executive officer of the Saudi e-government program Yesser since December 2017. He played a pivotal role in overseeing Yesser’s success in meeting the Kingdom’s digital transformation goal of developing an integrated smart government.
Al-Asiri gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM).
He has more than 19 years of experience working with local and international organizations in program management and organizational leadership, and has a proven track record in sales, business development, the solutions and services sector, information technology (IT), and telecoms.
Between 2000 and 2006, Al-Asiri was employed as an IT support engineer at KFUPM’s information and technology center before joining SNC Lavalin Inc., in Calgary, Canada as a senior telecommunications engineer from 2006 to 2007.
In 2008, he took up a position at Cisco Systems Inc. as a consulting engineer responsible for developing multiple project implementations and designs, and in 2010 moved to Saudi Telecom Co. as a program director.
He then went on to hold a number of roles with US multinational corporation Juniper Networks, including as service manager, senior manager, and services sales and solutions delivery general manager.
Between May and November 2017, he worked as CEO at PrimeGate for IT, and from January to November of that year held the same title as founder of CloudBuilders Technology.
Digital transformation is one of the key pillars for realizing the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, and Al-Asiri has been a vocal advocate of the importance of achieving a fully citizen-centered digital government.
 

Topics: Who's Who

