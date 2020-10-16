You are here

What We Are Eating Today: Dots doughnuts

Updated 16 October 2020
Nada Hameed

If it is fresh, hand-crafted doughnuts you crave, Dots in Jeddah hits the spot.
The artisan doughnut shop, located in the city’s Ash Shati district, offers a range of recipes and flavors to satisfy most tastes.
Minis, topped, filled, rounded, balls, and square shape, Dots’ products come in a variety of flavors that include strawberry shortcake, pistachio raspberry, sunflower seeds, banana fritter, and lemon and sea salt.
A best-seller is its birthday cake doughnut, topped with sprinkles and filled with vanilla cream for an anniversary treat. There is also the option to have vanilla ice cream in the middle.
Dots’ cake-texture doughnuts melt in the mouth and the company’s DIY fun kit contains 10 frozen doughs, complete with glazing and topping, that customers can deep-fry at home.
The shop also offers cold-brew coffees, iced tea, and hot drinks, and products are available via delivery apps Mrsool and Lugmety.

What We Are Eating Today: Shaze

Updated 09 October 2020
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Shaze

Updated 09 October 2020
Nada Hameed

Looking for guilt-free, diet-friendly and vegan desserts? Then look no further than Shaze, the Makkah-based bakery specializing in healthy, Middle Eastern sweets.

Shaze offers organic, vegan, and sugar-free sweets, including baked goods like their date cakes and cookies, as well as their Dokhon and chocolate cakes.

If you are planning on celebrating a birthday or simply thinking of a gifting a healthy treat to a friend on a diet, then check out Shaze’s decorated cakes.

What makes their healthy cakes remarkable —  aside, of course, from their moist and fluffy texture — are the creative decorations on top, made with fruits and nuts.

Shaze is proud to feature authentic Middle Eastern flavors in their products, including dates, cardamom, cinnamon, black sesame seeds, and the famous pink Madinah flower.

The bakery also aims to promote a healthy, sugar-free lifestyle by offering followers on Instagram step-by-step nutritious recipes to make at home. It also offers workshops for artistic cake decoration using only healthy ingredients such as shredded almonds, sunflower seeds, pistachio, pecan, and edible flowers.

Shaze offers three sizes of cakes, in addition to cupcakes, with prices starts from SR55 ($15) to SR200.

For more information, check out their Instagram account @shaddo95.

